Alleged mastermind behind Kim Kardashian's robbery sends her an apology letter

It’s definitely too late to say sorry. The alleged mastermind behind Kim Kardashian‘s robbery last year, Aomar Ait Khedache, has reportedly written the reality star a letter apologizing for the incident.

“After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted … I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence,” the letter reads, according to TMZ.

He continues, “I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears.”

Kardashian described the incident on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She was bound, gagged, and held up at gunpoint while thieves made off with $10 million worth of jewelry, including the huge rock Kanye West gave her.

“The guy came in, grabbed the phone from me, threw me on the bed and I was like, ‘This is it,'” Kardashian recalled on an episode that aired in March. “While I’m being tied up, I’m like, ‘Are we going to die? Are they gonna kill us?’ And I was just crying and like, ‘Tell them I have babies.'”

Kardashian even feared she was going to be raped. The reality star has done various interviews detailing her trauma, and Khedache admits to having watched clips of her reliving her horror.

“Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones,” he pens. “I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.”

According to TMZ, Kardashian isn’t buying (or accepting) his apology. Sources say, “Kim found his words hollow” and believes Khedache is only trying to appear remorseful before trial. He even sent the letter first to a judge before it got passed to her legal team in France.

In the months that have followed the incident, Kardashian has been trying to view the situation as something positive.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” Kardashian explained to Ellen DeGeneres. “I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. … I’m such a different person. … It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show — I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before.”

Khedache is one of 10 people charged in the robbery and is awaiting trial.

