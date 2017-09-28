Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces she has breast cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus should still be on a high after her record-breaking Emmy win earlier this month, but she’s dealing with the sobering reality of breast cancer.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images) More

The Veep star — who earned her sixth consecutive win for her role as former President Selina Meyer on Sept. 17 — shared her diagnosis Thursday on social media. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus, 56, wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”





A rep for HBO told the Hollywood Reporter that the actress “received her diagnosis the day after the Emmys.”

It was announced on Sept. 6 that Veep would be ending in 2018 at the conclusion of its seventh season. The HBO rep added that Louis-Dreyfus’s diagnosis — which again came after the decision to end the show was made — “had no bearing in the decision to renew Veep for a final season. The writers will continue prepping as business as usual and HBO will adjust the production schedule as needed.”

Louis-Dreyfus has been married to Brad Hall since 1987 — he was her date at the Emmys — and they are parents to two sons.

