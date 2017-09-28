Kim Kardashian confirms she and Kanye West are expecting a third child

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian has confirmed she and Kanye West will grow their family by one. The couple will welcome their third child via surrogate next year.

The Kardashians know a thing or two about maximizing press, so of course the happy news is announced in a superteaser for Season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, premiering on Sunday.

In the clip, Kim is seen on FaceTime with sister Khloé Kardashian, asking, “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?'”

“The person’s pregnant?” Khloé responds.

“We’re having a baby!” Kim confirms.

During a November 2016 episode of KUWTK, Kim expressed her desire for another child but was advised by doctors it was too dangerous.

“If the two doctors that I trust have told me it wouldn’t be safe for me to get pregnant again, I have to listen to that,” Kim explained. “But because I don’t know anyone that has been a surrogate or used one, I didn’t really think about that as an option for me.”

Kim then admitted to feeling nervous about whether she would feel differently towards a child she didn’t carry herself.

“I’m more worried because I gave birth to two [children] — there’s a sense in me that because I went through all that pain for these two babies and that I know we did this together… There’s no one that would feel your love [like that],” Kim explained. “They are literally near your heart and inside of you.”

She added, “My bond with my kids is so strong. I think my biggest fear if I had a surrogate is: Would I love them the same? That’s the main thing I keep thinking about.”

On the episode, Kim met with a woman who both gave birth and had a child via surrogate who eased her fears.

Kim still underwent surgery to help her become able to carry another child, but it was unsuccessful. During an April episode of the most recent season she revealed she was ready to explore surrogacy.

“After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn’t think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that’s my reality. I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me,” Kim said. “Whatever is meant to be will be.”

Kim and Kanye are parents to 4-year-old daughter, North, and Saint, 1. Various reports claim they are expecting a girl.

One thing the KUWTK teaser left out? The fact that Kylie Jenner and Khloé also have babies on the way. Yahoo confirmed that both reality stars are pregnant and are set to give birth around the same time Kim and Kanye’s surrogate is due.

Those Kardashians. It really is hard to keep up.

