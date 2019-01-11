Josh Charles is 'so sick' of Trump: 'F*** him and every single person' who supports his 'dangerous administration'

Josh Charles came for Trump — and then MAGA Twitter came for him.

The Good Wife star has had it with the president tweeting Thursday, “I’m so sick of this mothef***er. Just so sick. This needs to end. F*** him and every single person who continues to support him and his dangerous administration.”

Josh Charles and President Trump. (Photo: Getty Images) More

He also took issue with Vice President Mike Pence.

Before we impeach the motherf**ker can we at least put a muzzle on the motherf**ker’s mouth. Pence too? — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) January 10, 2019

It’s unclear what prompted the 47-year-old actor’s tweets, but it’s certainly been an eventful week in Washington, D.C. Trump supporters came out in full force against Charles, who seemed to have some fun with the negative responses he received.

I think you must have been drunk when you tweeted this. https://t.co/k78b78xFC2 — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) January 11, 2019

Would you not agree the PA system on a flight you’re piloting (I assume?) isn’t the same as a public forum like Twitter where people are free to share their views? (And also free to disagree btw.) If we can’t agree on that then safe travels. https://t.co/WBrESymg8y — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) January 11, 2019

This from “an award winning” novelist (based on his bio.) Doesn’t say which award curiously. https://t.co/kTyV8p65jy — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) January 11, 2019

Thanks for the love stbev! Hope Moscow isn’t as cold as New York at the moment. A happy New Year to you and your family as well. https://t.co/iKxzumULv5 — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) January 11, 2019

The tweets shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Charles has made it known in the past he’s not President Trump’s biggest fan.

