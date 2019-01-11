    Josh Charles is 'so sick' of Trump: 'F*** him and every single person' who supports his 'dangerous administration'

    Josh Charles came for Trump — and then MAGA Twitter came for him.

    The Good Wife star has had it with the president tweeting Thursday, “I’m so sick of this mothef***er. Just so sick. This needs to end. F*** him and every single person who continues to support him and his dangerous administration.”

    Josh Charles and President Trump. (Photo: Getty Images)

    He also took issue with Vice President Mike Pence.

    It’s unclear what prompted the 47-year-old actor’s tweets, but it’s certainly been an eventful week in Washington, D.C. Trump supporters came out in full force against Charles, who seemed to have some fun with the negative responses he received.

    The tweets shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Charles has made it known in the past he’s not President Trump’s biggest fan.

