Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are making 'the effort to get to know each other': Source

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still going strong ahead of the holidays. (Photo: Getty Images)

For the first time in nine years, Kim Kardashian has a new man by her side this holiday season. The KKW Beauty mogul and Pete Davidson returned to Los Angeles together after a cozy weekend in New York. All signs seem to indicate the new couple will attend Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash — and a run-in with Kanye "Ye" West is very possible.

"Kanye will always be part of the family," a source tells Yahoo Entertainment, confirming reports he's invited to the party. "It's unclear if he will go."

Despite the rapper's very public attempts to get her back, Kardashian made it clear she's ready for a new chapter. Earlier this month, the reality star filed paperwork to be declared legally single while she and Ye finalize details of their divorce. She also asked to drop "West" from her surname. The move comes two months after Kardashian was first linked to Davidson.

"Kim seems really happy," the source close to the KarJenners continues. "[Pete] makes makes her laugh obviously and they are both putting in the effort to get to know each other."

The Saturday Night Live star, 41, and Kardashian, 28, have made time to see each other despite living on separate coasts. She jetted to New York to spend time with the comedian on Staten Island. They rented out a movie theater for a date night and she was pictured leaving his apartment. Davidson was seen leaving her hotel in the city at another point during her visit.

Neither Davidson nor Kardashian has publicly commented on their romance, which they seemingly confirmed on his birthday. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hinted at her new relationship when she was asked to name her favorite SNL cast member.

"What a setup. What a setup, Bari," Kardashian jokingly responded on Thursday's episode of the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast. "You know who it is."

Here's hoping fans get a glimpse of Hollywood's hottest couple on Friday night.