Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorcing? 'Things have seemed over for months,' source says

Kim Kardashian West is at a crossroads in her marriage to Kanye West. According to multiple sources, the reality star is on the verge of filing for divorce from her husband of more than six years but hasn’t officially pulled the trigger.

“Things have seemed over for months,” one source tells Yahoo Entertainment. “But she just wants to protect her family and do what’s best for the kids.”

The Wests, together since 2012, share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3 this month, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 20 months.

A second insider close to the KarJenners confirms to Yahoo that while “divorce is likely,” she “wants to make sure she’s making the right decision.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, here at New York Fashion Week in 2016, are on the brink of divorce. (Photo: Reuters)

“She loves her family,” the source explains. “It’s obviously a difficult decision.”

According to People and E! News, Kim, 40, and Kanye, 43, have been in counseling trying to make their marriage work. But both reports say divorce is on the table. Yahoo can confirm the KKW Beauty mogul has retained high-powered divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, who has worked with the family for years.

This isn’t the first time divorce rumors have plagued Kimye — but it certainly seems to be the most serious.

In July, multiple reports claimed Kim was close to leaving the marriage. During the rapper’s unsuccessful bid for president, he shared very personal information about his wife and their daughter, North West. He slammed Kim and Kris Jenner in multiple “upsetting” tweets and claimed he has been trying to divorce the reality star since 2018. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star publicly supported her husband, asking for “compassion” in a rare statement about his bipolar disorder.

Despite the united front displayed on social media in the months that followed, insiders tell Yahoo their relationship has been deeply fractured since last summer.

Kim spent most of her time in the back half of 2020 with her famous family in Calabasas, Calif., while the Grammy winner has been holed up at their ranch in Wyoming. In December, stories about the couple living “separate lives” started popping up in some of the Kardashians’ favorite media outlets, seemingly laying the groundwork for a split.

Story continues

Still, Yahoo is told by a third source close to Kim “no decision has been made.”

“But all signs say this divorce is happening,” the insider adds.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: