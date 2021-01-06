Dr. Dre reportedly in intensive care after brain aneurysm, Ice Cube calls for 'love and prayers'

Dr. Dre has reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm, but is stable.

According to TMZ, the music mogul was rushed by ambulance to the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday where he remains. The news was confirmed on Twitter by Los Angeles Times reporter Richard Winton, who noted that as of Tuesday evening, details on Dre’s condition are unclear.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a representative for the hip-hop icon, born Andre Young, but did not immediately receive a response.

Dr. Dre, seen here in 2018, has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. (Photo: FilmMagic)

The 55-year-old Dre — considered an architect of the West Coast rap scene with his work with the legendary group N.W.A., as a solo artist, as co-founder of the infamous Death Row Records, and as producer of work by the likes of Tupac Shakur, Eminem and Snoop Dogg — is lucid, according to TMZ, while fellow rapper L.L. Cool J offered a positive prognosis on Twitter.

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

However, doctors apparently don’t know what caused the bleeding and are running tests, per TMZ. A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain and the severity can vary, according to Mayo Clinic.

Although the full extent of Dre’s condition is unknown, well wishes are pouring in on social media.

Ice Cube, Dre’s longtime friend and former running mate in N.W.A., is asking for “love and prayers.” Cube’s son, actor O’shea Jackson Jr., tweeted, “Me and my family are with you.” He also seemed optimistic about the entrepreneur’s condition.

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

I didn’t want this to be my first tweet of 2021 but I had to stop working just to say I just prayed for Dr. Dre and his family.



Me and my family are with you — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 6, 2021

Got word.



It’s still Dre Day. Still keep the family in your prayers. You never know yall. — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 6, 2021

Snoop Dogg shared a video from one of his many performances with Dre, writing, “Get well... we need [you]...”

Missy Elliott, G-Eazy and more also reacted.

PRAYERS UP FOR DR DRE 💔 — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) January 6, 2021

🥺Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body🙏🏾 https://t.co/WI4k3d9U4w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 6, 2021

All positive energy to Dr. Dre. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 6, 2021

Prayers to Dr Dre I hope he’s okay — Sledgren (@ImSledgren) January 6, 2021

Noooooo not Dr Dre 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 praying for a speedy recovery — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) January 6, 2021

Prayers up for Dr. Dre 🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 6, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sending Love and protection to Dr. Dre https://t.co/gX35w21dfd — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

Dre, who in addition to his considerable music credits was the co-founder of headphone company Beats (since acquired by Apple in a $3 billion deal), is in the middle of a contentious divorce with estranged wife Nicole Young.

Earlier on Tuesday, TMZ reported Young filed legal documents proving the rapper has plenty of funds — specifically, $262 million in Apple stock and cash — in order to pay her to “maintain the status quo” of their lifestyle. She is seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million for attorneys fees. Young is also asking the judge to reject their prenuptial agreement she signed in 1996. There is a hearing set for Wednesday on the issues, but given Dre’s health, it will likely be postponed.

Story developing...

