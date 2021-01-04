Valerie Bertinelli gets emotional talking about the death of ex Eddie Van Halen: 'It's been rough'

Valerie Bertinelli is still grappling with the loss of Eddie Van Halen. The 60-year-old actress appeared on the Today show on Monday where she got emotional when asked how she’s doing in the wake of her ex-husband’s death.

“I don't know why I'm tearing up,” Bertinelli, who was on the show to share cooking recipes, began. “It’s been rough. Very bittersweet.”

The guitar legend died in October after a years-long battle with cancer. He was 65. They shared one son, 29-year-old Wolfie, and remained close over the years.

Valerie Bertinelli, here with Eddie Van Halen in 2001, tears up talking about the death of her ex-husband. (Photo: RMP/JP/ Getty Images)

Bertinelli said she and Wolfie are “doing OK.”

“We spent the holidays together, I’ll see him later today,” the One Day at a Time alum noted. “We’ve been spending a lot of time together.”

“It’s hard,” she added. “I’ve gone to text [Eddie] a few dozen times. It’s like, ‘Oh, no, I can't text him right now.’”

Van Halen and Bertinelli were one of the most popular celebrity couples in the ‘80s as people were fascinated by TV’s “good girl” falling for the “bad boy” rockstar. They were married 20 years before separating in 2001.

The former spouses remained close over the years — even when they both remarried. Van Halen attended Bertinelli's wedding to her current husband, Tom Vitale. The actress’s love for her ex was evident in the sweet tribute posted after his death.

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments,” she captioned an old image of the family. “I will see you in our next life, my love.”

