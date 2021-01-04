Larry King moved out of ICU amid COVID-19 battle

Larry King continues to battle COVID-19, but he’s out of the ICU.

That’s the update a source close to the family shared with NBC News about the renowned broadcaster. The 87-year-old has been in the hospital for about 10 days. He was moved from intensive care on Sunday.

King believes he contracted the virus from a health care worker who visited his home, according to the report. One of King’s sons also contracted the deadly virus.

A spokesperson for Larry King has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Larry King, pictured in November 2019, remains hospitalized with COVID-19, but he's out of the I.C.U., a source close to the family told NBC News. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

King, who retired from CNN in 2010 after hosting Larry King Live for 25 years and has been hosting Ora TV’s Larry King Now since 2012, has had a series of health problems throughout his life. He had a major heart attack in 1987, resulting in quintuple-bypass surgery. He’s since battled heart disease, lung cancer, prostate cancer and also has diabetes.

In 2019, King was in a coma for weeks after suffering a stroke and then had a heart procedure right after.

The year was rough in other ways with King divorcing his wife of nearly 22 years, Shawn Southwick King, with whom he shares two children. (She was the seventh Mrs. Larry King.)

King with his two youngest children, Chance and Cannon:

In 2020, King endured further emotional distress after two of his older children died within weeks of each other. His 65-year-old son Andy King had a heart attack, and then his daughter Chaia King, 51, died from lung cancer.

