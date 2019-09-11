Kevin Hart released from the hospital 10 days after car accident: Report

Kevin Hart has reportedly been released from the hospital, 10 days after that terrifying car crash. According to TMZ, the 40-year-old comedian is now at "a live-in rehab facility doing intense physical therapy" with the goal to get out as soon as possible. He will then start outpatient care at home. The website says the actor has a positive attitude and is telling people he’s "grateful to be alive."

Hart was hospitalized on Sept. 1 for "major back injuries" suffered when his friend, Jared Black, reportedly lost control of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. TMZ reported over the weekend that Hart was already walking, just one week after back surgery. Sources said the Jumanji: The Next Level star is not suffering any paralysis, nerve damage or numbness. According to his producing partner, the actor is expected to fully recover.

Audio from a 911 call made from the Harts' home after the crash was recently released. The female caller said the actor was "not coherent at all" and couldn't move. "Something on his back is pulling out on his spine," she told the operator. After the crash, Hart was picked up by personal security and taken to his Calabasas home while his friends, Black and Rebecca Broxterman, remained trapped in the vehicle. A separate 911 call from the scene of the crash revealed that Hart was rescued from the driver's side window, although it's believed Black was driving. (Black was eventually freed by first responders from the driver's seat and airlifted to a hospital.) Broxterman, Black's fiancée who is the personal trainer of Hart’s wife Eniko, only suffered minor injuries.

Hart has yet to speak out or issue a statement about the accident.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Weston Haver told Yahoo Entertainment excessive speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash. "It's something we look at with pretty much every collision, so it's not really unique to this collision," he stated. Officer Haver said there's no reason to believe Hart was driving the car. He also said the actor is not in trouble for leaving the scene of the accident before police arrived.

Hart’s friend, Dwayne Johnson, gave a recent update on the actor’s health.

"Everything is good. I spoke with Kevin... he's doing very well," the Hobbs & Shaw star shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "He's one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could've been a lot worse," Johnson said. "So he's a lucky man and I'm so happy [he's OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon."

