Jennifer Lopez reportedly in talks for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Will Jennifer Lopez be the next big star to headline the Super Bowl? A source close to the singer confirms to Yahoo Entertainment "it's a possibility," but that "nothing is official."

Reports surfaced Tuesday that the National Football League wants the Hustlers star as the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performer February in Miami. "Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true."

View photos Jennifer Lopez arrives for the gala presentation of Hustlers at the Toronto International Film Festival in on September 7, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) More

ET's insider added: "Jennifer has had an incredible career that spans over decades and this platform would give her the biggest stage ever to showcase it. Jennifer has already worked with the NFL this year promoting the season, so things are looking good."

A publicist for Lopez did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Lopez promoted the NFL's 100th season just this week.

The triple threat entertainer expressed interest in the gig when talking with ET over the summer. "Yeah, we've thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami, it's a big deal but we'll see," she shared. "They make their own decisions over there."

Lopez's connection to Miami is clearly a bonus. When Maroon 5 was announced as the 2019 headliner there was backlash for multiple reasons, one being the fact that the band had no ties to Atlanta, a city known for producing major hip-hop artists, where Super Bowl LIII was held.

Now that Jay-Z's Roc Nation company is the NFL's official Live Music Entertainment Strategists, the rapper will have some say in who gets the gig. He played coy recently when asked if Lopez was in the running to perform.

"We had this conversation, you can't go to a city, plop a show down and then leave. Like, at least speak to the community. Speak to the guys that's on the ground organizing things and trying to make things better, in that sort of way," he told ET. "Tampa's next [in 2021]. I love Tampa, but I have no idea who's from there, who would perform. ... Sometimes it may happen and it may wind up that the person is from the city that they perform, but you don't want to get in that space 'cause then, again, who performs in Tampa?"

The high-profile show would be one more (very big) thing to add to Lopez's already full plate. Sure, there's that whole wedding to plan, but after the Toronto Film Festival screening of Hustlers, the singer and actress is generating awards buzz for her performance. Super Bowl LIV is on Feb. 2, 2020 — one week before the Oscars.

The NFL never comments on speculation and typically announces the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show later in the season.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.