    Nick Jonas faces backlash for smoking cigar on magazine cover: 'Gross and irresponsible'

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment

    Nick Jonas fans are fired up about his cover of Cigar Aficionado.

    The Jonas Brothers singer has a cigar in hand in the image — and is quite proud of it. The 26-year-old wrote in the caption announcing the cover that he is “pumped” to be the “first person under 30 to hold a cigar on the cover of one of my favorite magazines.”

    His followers were less pumped as cigar smoke contains cancer-causing chemicals that are harmful to both smokers and nonsmokers, according to the National Cancer Institute. It’s also is possibly even more toxic than cigarette smoke.

    Jonas promoting cigar smoking has his fans riled up — not just because it’s an unhealthy habit to promote, but also because they love him and are worried about his health. And it’s no secret that the youngest JoBro has type 1 diabetes.

    Among the reactions to his post were commenters saying it was “gross and irresponsible” from someone who knows “the health risks.”

    Here were some of the other reactions to the cigar photos:

    It was also pointed out that his wife, Priyanka Chopra, has asthma and cigars could trigger an attack. However, we’ll point out that she has been photographed smoking alongside her husband.

    Despite the pleas, it doesn’t seem that Jonas will give up the habit anytime soon.

    “One of the things a lot of people say to me is: ‘You’re so young to like cigars,’” he told the magazine. “It’s a narrative that I’m aware of, and actually some­thing that I love being able to speak to… I think that cigars as a whole should be something that you share with friends, and there shouldn’t be any barriers around who can enjoy them.”

    And he’s been enjoying them for a long time, as photos show.

    Nick Jonas arrives at SLS Las Vegas for a New Year's Eve performance on Dec. 31, 2015. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Male and female celebrities have long been appearing on the cover of Cigar Aficionado, though it certainly seems less en vogue now — especially with younger stars — knowing the health risks.

