Nick Jonas faces backlash for smoking cigar on magazine cover: 'Gross and irresponsible'

Nick Jonas fans are fired up about his cover of Cigar Aficionado.

The Jonas Brothers singer has a cigar in hand in the image — and is quite proud of it. The 26-year-old wrote in the caption announcing the cover that he is “pumped” to be the “first person under 30 to hold a cigar on the cover of one of my favorite magazines.”

First person under 30 to hold a cigar on the cover of one of my favorite magazines. So pumped about this one! Thank you @CigarAficMag! Issue on newsstands September 24th. pic.twitter.com/4n5ga5xKDr — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 9, 2019

His followers were less pumped as cigar smoke contains cancer-causing chemicals that are harmful to both smokers and nonsmokers, according to the National Cancer Institute. It’s also is possibly even more toxic than cigarette smoke.

Jonas promoting cigar smoking has his fans riled up — not just because it’s an unhealthy habit to promote, but also because they love him and are worried about his health. And it’s no secret that the youngest JoBro has type 1 diabetes.

Among the reactions to his post were commenters saying it was “gross and irresponsible” from someone who knows “the health risks.”

gross and irresponsible as a singer and a human raised knowing the health risks but okay — michelle (@michelle_lynn) September 9, 2019

Here were some of the other reactions to the cigar photos:

What about your lungs? — 🍭 🦋✩ (@tellmeullstay) September 9, 2019

There are many other accomplishments to be proud of lol. — CT (@cdp671988) September 9, 2019

nick i know you are into that stuff&all&this is no place for me to put myself in since its none of my business but please stop smoking, i know you have diabetes and smoking will only add to the deprecating of your body and your fan base loves you 2 much to see u do this to urself pic.twitter.com/4BF26Z40gW — Lianna (@liannabritto) September 9, 2019

Please stop smoking Nick😔!!! Your voice and laungs are going to pay all those cigars... Your voice worth so much more😢💗 — 𝕁𝕆ℕ𝔸𝕊 🇨🇴 (@4everJONASFAN) September 9, 2019

why is this something to be proud of? pic.twitter.com/DWkFMMtT8J — Quintero (@ella_quintero) September 9, 2019

Stop smoking, Nicholas. That's why your voice is tiring so easily. — Andy is proud of Jesy🇨🇴 (@InHellWithMulti) September 9, 2019

I love you but smoking kills and it’d be smarter from you to not promote such a thing and make it look cool , cus it’s not. — solana (@Solanaa) September 9, 2019

It was also pointed out that his wife, Priyanka Chopra, has asthma and cigars could trigger an attack. However, we’ll point out that she has been photographed smoking alongside her husband.

Your wife has Asthama. I hope you're thoughtful enough to not smoke when she's around. — Manisha Kadyan (@Miss_Kadyan) September 10, 2019

Despite the pleas, it doesn’t seem that Jonas will give up the habit anytime soon.

“One of the things a lot of people say to me is: ‘You’re so young to like cigars,’” he told the magazine. “It’s a narrative that I’m aware of, and actually some­thing that I love being able to speak to… I think that cigars as a whole should be something that you share with friends, and there shouldn’t be any barriers around who can enjoy them.”

And he’s been enjoying them for a long time, as photos show.

A celebratory cigar after a long day. More #jumanji promo carries on tomorrow. Berlin here we come! pic.twitter.com/feWBV2PTk4 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 5, 2017

Nick Jonas arrives at SLS Las Vegas for a New Year's Eve performance on Dec. 31, 2015. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Male and female celebrities have long been appearing on the cover of Cigar Aficionado, though it certainly seems less en vogue now — especially with younger stars — knowing the health risks.

