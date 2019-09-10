Martina McBride slams Spotify for not promoting female artists: 'Is it lazy? Is it discriminatory?'

Martina McBride did not have the best experience using Spotify recently. The "Independence Day" singer called out the streaming service for the lack of female artists suggested when she was trying to make a country music playlist. Spotify's "Recommended Songs" were all from male artists, like Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Florida Georgia Line.
"Come on Spotify, you can and should do better," she wrote on her Instagram Story. McBride said it took 14 refreshes before a woman — Carrie Underwood — finally popped up as a suggestion.
"And this on a week when we had four stellar releases by women," she exclaimed, highlighting new music from fellow country artists Trisha Yearwood, Tanya Tucker, the Highwomen, Kelsea Ballerini and Sheryl Crow.
The 53-year-old country singer compared Spotify to Apple Music’s A-List Country playlist, noting the latter had 13 songs by female artists out of 65 songs. It's worth noting, Spotify’s recommendation engine is separate from its curated playlists. According to Rolling Stone, Spotify’s Hot Country playlist also has 13 songs by women or female-fronted acts out of 61 songs.
"I can't remember when I've been this mad," McBride added, tagging Spotify.
"Is it lazy? Is it discriminatory?" she continued. "I’m not doing this for me obviously. I’m sure I won’t show up on any recommendations anytime soon after today. I’m frustrated for my sisters. For all the great female artists who are making fabulous music. For all the female writers. And most of all, for every little girl out there who doesn’t hear this music and doesn’t know that she can grow up and do it."
Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Spotify for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
McBride continued the discussion on Twitter, acknowledging the lack of female artists on country radio.
🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/HoJ26pRcqz— Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) September 10, 2019
Especially when driving!! :) https://t.co/cyEV6KFI8n— Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) September 10, 2019
Last year, Shania Twain expressed frustration over the lack of female artists on the radio.
"What women?!" she quipped to E! News when asked about women in country music today. She added, "We are not making radio progress, but we are making very small, steady steps towards awareness that we’re lacking women on country radio."
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
Nick Jonas faces backlash for smoking cigar on magazine cover: ‘Gross and irresponsible’
Trump attacks ‘boring’ John Legend and ‘filthy-mouthed’ Chrissy Teigen on Twitter
Kim Kardashian gets emotional after testing positive for lupus
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.