    Trump attacks 'boring' John Legend and 'filthy-mouthed' Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment

    NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt hosted a town hall Sunday on MSNBC called Justice for All about America’s criminal justice system and high rate of incarceration. The special, taped at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York, saw Holt and guests including John Legend talking to prisoners about their ideas for improving the system.

    Some 260 miles away, in the White House, Donald Trump watched the special and didn’t like it, because what wasn’t discussed was the criminal justice reform bill he signed in December. So the president went on a tweeting frenzy, bashing the special, Holt, “boring” Legend and Legend’s “filthy-mouthed wife,” model and author Chrissy Teigen, who had nothing to do with the special.

    Teigen, who was at home getting their daughter ready for her first day of school, responded — and started a profane hashtag in the process.

    Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren supported Trump and said the hashtag showed a double standard.

    EGOT winner Legend — who founded the criminal justice reform project FreeAmerica — also responded to Trump’s misplaced anger in a series of tweets. He called for first lady Melania to “praise” her husband.

    As did Teigen, who was caught off-guard by the drama as she readied their 3-year-old daughter, Luna, for her first day of school. After being called “filthy-mouthed,” she responded in kind, calling Trump a “p***y a** b****.”

    (Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Twitter)

    She pointed out that the “absolute best part” of Trump’s rant was that “I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned.” She said she was “cackling” at the “pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a b****.”

    She shared a photo of the first day of school sign she had been working on when she got dragged into the Twitter feud.

    (Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Twitter)

    And she shared the hashtag that is already buzzing: #PresidentP***yA**B****

    (Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Twitter)
    (Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Twitter)


    On Monday morning, the topic was still trending on Twitter with the hashtags #FilthyMouthedWife and #TeamChrissy going strong.

    The famous couple has gotten lots of support amid the drama, including from Trump foe Kathy Griffin.


