Trump attacks 'boring' John Legend and 'filthy-mouthed' Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt hosted a town hall Sunday on MSNBC called Justice for All about America’s criminal justice system and high rate of incarceration. The special, taped at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York, saw Holt and guests including John Legend talking to prisoners about their ideas for improving the system.

Some 260 miles away, in the White House, Donald Trump watched the special and didn’t like it, because what wasn’t discussed was the criminal justice reform bill he signed in December. So the president went on a tweeting frenzy, bashing the special, Holt, “boring” Legend and Legend’s “filthy-mouthed wife,” model and author Chrissy Teigen, who had nothing to do with the special.

Teigen, who was at home getting their daughter ready for her first day of school, responded — and started a profane hashtag in the process.

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

....A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

.....the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it...And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren supported Trump and said the hashtag showed a double standard.

Filthy-mouthed @chrissyteigen calls our president the p-word and is celebrated. Typical double standard.



Wasn’t the Left crying and hysterical about the p-word a few years ago? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 10, 2019

EGOT winner Legend — who founded the criminal justice reform project FreeAmerica — also responded to Trump’s misplaced anger in a series of tweets. He called for first lady Melania to “praise” her husband.

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Your country needs you, Melania — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

As did Teigen, who was caught off-guard by the drama as she readied their 3-year-old daughter, Luna, for her first day of school. After being called “filthy-mouthed,” she responded in kind, calling Trump a “p***y a** b****.”

She pointed out that the “absolute best part” of Trump’s rant was that “I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned.” She said she was “cackling” at the “pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a b****.”

the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

She shared a photo of the first day of school sign she had been working on when she got dragged into the Twitter feud.