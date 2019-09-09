Trump attacks 'boring' John Legend and 'filthy-mouthed' Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt hosted a town hall Sunday on MSNBC called Justice for All about America’s criminal justice system and high rate of incarceration. The special, taped at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York, saw Holt and guests including John Legend talking to prisoners about their ideas for improving the system.
Some 260 miles away, in the White House, Donald Trump watched the special and didn’t like it, because what wasn’t discussed was the criminal justice reform bill he signed in December. So the president went on a tweeting frenzy, bashing the special, Holt, “boring” Legend and Legend’s “filthy-mouthed wife,” model and author Chrissy Teigen, who had nothing to do with the special.
Teigen, who was at home getting their daughter ready for her first day of school, responded — and started a profane hashtag in the process.
When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
....A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
.....the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it...And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren supported Trump and said the hashtag showed a double standard.
Filthy-mouthed @chrissyteigen calls our president the p-word and is celebrated. Typical double standard.— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 10, 2019
Wasn’t the Left crying and hysterical about the p-word a few years ago?
EGOT winner Legend — who founded the criminal justice reform project FreeAmerica — also responded to Trump’s misplaced anger in a series of tweets. He called for first lady Melania to “praise” her husband.
Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019
Your country needs you, Melania— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019
As did Teigen, who was caught off-guard by the drama as she readied their 3-year-old daughter, Luna, for her first day of school. After being called “filthy-mouthed,” she responded in kind, calling Trump a “p***y a** b****.”
She pointed out that the “absolute best part” of Trump’s rant was that “I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned.” She said she was “cackling” at the “pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a b****.”
the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019
She shared a photo of the first day of school sign she had been working on when she got dragged into the Twitter feud.
And she shared the hashtag that is already buzzing: #PresidentP***yA**B****
On Monday morning, the topic was still trending on Twitter with the hashtags #FilthyMouthedWife and #TeamChrissy going strong.
The famous couple has gotten lots of support amid the drama, including from Trump foe Kathy Griffin.
I am team @chrissyteigen. I will always be #TeamChrissy.— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 9, 2019
All smart, outspoken women are nasty or filthy to tiny men. @realDonaldTrump is tiny in every single way. #EverySingle
Hashtag: 🍄
Tang can kick rocks. https://t.co/7EXCIZjWzo
If @chrissyteigen has a filthy mouth what does an old man who brags about grabbing unsuspecting women by the p-ssy have?— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 9, 2019
Me walking around with @chrissyteigen from now on. pic.twitter.com/6R3vhgwqgt— Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 9, 2019
Starting a twitter war with @chrissyteigen is pretty much all the proof I need that this dude has lost his marbles. (Inviting the Taliban over was a close second)— Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 9, 2019
Donald Trump came for Chrissy Teigen and he missed.— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) September 9, 2019
If there is ever a Twitter Hall of Fame established, this tweet right here is going to be one of the first inductees. Sometimes you have to pick your battles, a lesson Trump has never learned. 🍿@chrissyteigen @johnlegend https://t.co/rztmqZgEl5— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 9, 2019
Since when is there something wrong with being a filthy mouthed wife? 😜 #teamchrissy— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 9, 2019
