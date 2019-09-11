'Real Housewives' stars Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley under fire for 'transphobic comments' at New York Fashion Week

Real Housewives of New York stars Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley are under fire for making offensive remarks at New York Fashion Week.

The Bravo stars attended the Garo Sparo show Tuesday alongside co-stars Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, where they were heard commenting on the physical appearance of both transgender model Yasmine Petty and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Miz Cracker.

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley attend New York Fashion Week. (Photo: Sonja Morgan via Instagram)

"Who is that?" Morgan asked Medley in a since-deleted video on her Instagram Story, referring to Miz Cracker. "Oh, that’s a guy, right?"

Morgan made a similar comment when Petty walked down the runway.

"Well, with a body like that, it’s a guy," Medley added. "That’s a guy."

"Yeah, with a body like that it’s a guy, you’re absolutely right," Morgan agreed.

Miz Cracker, left, as seen over the weekend at RuPaul's DragCon NYC, and Yasmine Petty, right, at Life Ball 2018 in Austria. (Photo: Getty Images)

Petty heard the reality stars talking as she was walking down the runway and condemned their "hurtful, damaging comments."

"As a transgender woman, I’ve never thought of myself as a model. But I have always tried to fully embrace who I am in whatever I do," she tells Us Weekly. “Sometimes that requires being vulnerable and brave. I was excited to model in a runway show for Garo Sparo at New York Fashion Week, an artist who celebrates diversity and authenticity."

She continued, "During that show, as I walked down the catwalk with my head held high in who I am, a few women in the front row (who we’ve all seen on television) spoke hurtful, damaging comments, saying, ‘With a body like that, it’s a guy.’ In fact, that very moment was captured on social media and shared with the world."

"People don’t get to choose their sexual orientation or gender identity," Petty concluded. "What people do get to choose though is projecting rude and cruel behavior toward other people over for things they have no control over. Don’t worry about me, I’ll be fine. But we as a society, must do better. People in positions of influence and power must do better. And to any trans woman out there feeling inadequate as a woman, keep strutting honey."

The television stars have been slammed by fans on social media.

@DorindaMedley how could u say something so disrespectful & petty? I honestly thought u were an ally 2 us all, not just "the gays" u so lovingly claim. This is just further proof that u shouldn't ever meet ppl u look up to...they always disappoint u https://t.co/zckwIoUdVd — ♥ Angelica Torres ♥ (@AngelicaCTorres) September 11, 2019

"Sonja what the f*** with the transphobic comments at the show!! You should be embarrassed to be posting this!!" one person wrote on Morgan's Instagram.

"It is amazing to me, how you love your gays when they are partying with you, but the real truth comes out, when you are sitting beside your fellow housewife Dorinda, making homophobic and transphobic remarks about Yasmine Petty and one of the drag queens. Your words were disgusting, insensitive, and hurtful... you should be ashamed of yourself! As far as Im concerned new york housewives are CANCELLED! And, to know you come to my salon and get your hair colored by a fellow colorist who is also gay baffles my mind," someone else commented.

"SHAME on you & your transphobic comments!! SO disgusting & SO rude, you should be ashamed of yourself," added another Instagram user.

Even Andy Cohen, who has not weighed in, was called out by someone on Twitter.