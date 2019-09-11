    Kathy Griffin, Tomi Lahren lament lack of unity on anniversary of 9/11 attacks

    Kathy Griffin is reflecting on Sept. 11. (Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Playboy Playhouse )

    While Kristin Cavallari is facing backlash for her “tone-deaf” 9/11 Instagram post, comedian Kathy Griffin has shared a Twitter thread reflecting on the somber anniversary. The Emmy winner — who made headlines in May 2017 for holding up a bloodied mask that appeared to be Donald Trump’s severed head — went on to decry the “animosity” of the “Trump era” and called for more unity.

    “There was a time when we were all united not so very long ago,” she wrote. “There was a time when the world was united with us. Can we remember THAT?”

    Griffin also told fans that she had herself flown out of New York City the night before the attack, and had considered pushing her flight to Sept. 11 because of weather delays. Ultimately, she made it back to Los Angeles and a “handful of hours later I was woken up with the news of the terrorist attack.”

    She added that friends like the late Joan Rivers responded by “constantly working with Ground Zero folks” and “helping out every way they could.”

    Despite being on the opposite end of the political spectrum, conservative pundit Tomi Lahren expressed a similar sentiment in her own 9/11 message. The Fox Nation host called on Americans to “find a way to unite like we did on September 12th, 2001.” Some critics responded to her tweet with skepticism, accusing her of building “a career on being divisive,” but others thanked her for speaking up.

