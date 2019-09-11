Kathy Griffin, Tomi Lahren lament lack of unity on anniversary of 9/11 attacks

While Kristin Cavallari is facing backlash for her “tone-deaf” 9/11 Instagram post, comedian Kathy Griffin has shared a Twitter thread reflecting on the somber anniversary. The Emmy winner — who made headlines in May 2017 for holding up a bloodied mask that appeared to be Donald Trump’s severed head — went on to decry the “animosity” of the “Trump era” and called for more unity.

“There was a time when we were all united not so very long ago,” she wrote. “There was a time when the world was united with us. Can we remember THAT?”

Griffin also told fans that she had herself flown out of New York City the night before the attack, and had considered pushing her flight to Sept. 11 because of weather delays. Ultimately, she made it back to Los Angeles and a “handful of hours later I was woken up with the news of the terrorist attack.”

She added that friends like the late Joan Rivers responded by “constantly working with Ground Zero folks” and “helping out every way they could.”

2) and fly out of NYC tomorrow, meaning Tuesday 9/11. As you know the policy of the airlines is not to indulge this. I landed back from New York City at LAX in the middle of the night. A handful of hours later I was woken up with the news of the terrorist attack #NeverForget — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 11, 2019

4) and in true New Yorker fashion, thanked me for checking in on them but she had heard that something that happened downtown and they would all be fine and she would talk to me later. She did. She called me soon after and was shaking and terrified and... #911Emergency — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 11, 2019

6) other neighbors in the southern part of the USA, that we are all experiencing & aware of in the Trump era is especially painful. There was a time when we were all united not so very long ago.There was a time when the world was united with us. Can we remember THAT? #NeverForget — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 11, 2019

Despite being on the opposite end of the political spectrum, conservative pundit Tomi Lahren expressed a similar sentiment in her own 9/11 message. The Fox Nation host called on Americans to “find a way to unite like we did on September 12th, 2001.” Some critics responded to her tweet with skepticism, accusing her of building “a career on being divisive,” but others thanked her for speaking up.

My hope is that even for a day we can put aside the politics and come together as Americans. My hope is we can find a way to unite like we did on September 12th, 2001 without going through the tragedies of September 11th, 2001. #NeverForget — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 11, 2019

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.