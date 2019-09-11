Kristin Cavallari faces backlash for ‘tone-deaf’ 9/11 Instagram post

Kristin Cavallari is receiving major backlash for posting a photo of herself in New York City on 9/11 with the sentiment to “always remember.”

The reality TV star and Uncommon James designer took to her Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo of herself in a low-cut black dress and a pair of strappy pumps, which she captioned “NYC for 24hrs.” However, the photo quickly attracted upset when the 32-year-old tried to turn the outfit photo into a 9/11 tribute with the original caption which read, “And what a time to be here...always remember.”

Immediately, people began to call her out for being “tone deaf” for posting the photo, and also tagging the brands that she’s wearing in it. One person even suggested that “today isn’t the day to market your brand or yourself.”

“Let me show off my body and then make a half ass remark about 911. WTF,” one commenter wrote.

“This is just disrespectful and undermining to the magnitude of the events that occurred on that horrific day,” said another.

One critic questioned the intent of the caption and asked, “Sorry...did you want us not to forget about the dress or the significance of September 11th?”

Just a couple of hours after first posting it, Cavallari edited her caption to simply say, “NYC for 24hrs.”

Friends of the television personality have since come to her defense.

“People questioning your outfit in this photo is what is wrong with our country. you were working today. that was your outfit. you posted a pic and asked everyone to REMEMBER... people suck,” Cavallari’s hair colorist, Justin Anderson, commented. “If you didn’t post a pic you’d get shit and you get shit if you do... people need to pick better battles.”

Representatives for Cavallari didn’t immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment. However, Page Six reports that she has already fired the staffer responsible for the caption.

