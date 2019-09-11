Soap stars flood Cameron Mathison with support after former 'All My Children' actor reveals kidney cancer diagnosis

Cameron Mathison, the Hallmark Channel host also famed for his longstanding role of Ryan Lavery on All My Children, revealed this week that he has been diagnosed with kidney cancer, also known as renal cell carcinoma. The 50-year-old actor told fans that he will undergo surgery on Thursday after a tumor was found on his right kidney, adding that doctors suspect that it may have been growing for as long as a decade.

The Home and Family host asked his social media followers to offer up “positive thoughts [and] prayers,” and the soap opera community has come through.

“Cam Cam. You know you will be on my mind the entire day,” wrote Rebecca Budig, who played his former All My Children love interest, Greenlee. “I love you so much and know Buddha is with you!”

“You’re a beautiful soul,” wrote General Hospital star Laura Wright. “Sending you love and light my friend.”

“Sending all my Love and Prayers for perfect health and a speedy recovery,” added Eva LaRue of All My Children and The Young and the Restless fame. “Your same Inner Light that brightens every room will pull you through.”

“I’m thinking about you,” wrote General Hospital’s Maurice Benard. “I’ll say a prayer; you’re a great guy. Life always has a way of working itself out.”

Rebecca Budig (pictured with Mathison in 2010) was among the soap stars sending him love.

“Praying for you and your family Cam,” Days of Our Lives vet Alison Sweeney posted. “You got this!! Please let me know if there’s anything we can do.”

“Praying for you brother!” Steve Burton of General Hospital wrote. “My love to you and your family. You’ve always been a fighter, no doubt this time won’t be different.”

Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Joey Lawrence also shared supportive comments.

“Sending hugs, love and support to you and your beautiful family, my friend,” wrote Samantha Harris, who worked with Mathison during his stint as a Dancing with the Stars contestant in 2007.

A repeat Daytime Emmy nominee, Mathison made his All My Children debut in January 1998. He left the show in 2002, returning for another stretch from 2003 to 2011. He has also appeared in Desperate Housewives and acted in numerous Hallmark Channel rom-coms and mysteries.

