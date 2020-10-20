Katherine Schwarzenegger weighs in after Chris Pratt is dubbed the 'worst Hollywood Chris': 'Is this really what we need?'

Katherine Schwarzenegger is criticizing the “worst Hollywood Chris” challenge.

For the last few days, Schwarzenegger’s husband, Chris Pratt, has trended on Twitter after a tweet from filmmaker Amy Berg went viral asking people which Hollywood Chris they would get rid of out of a lineup between Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans. Pratt, of Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation fame, was the winner — and, in context, the loser — and was just ripped apart over his suspected political beliefs (allegedly being a Trump supporter), religious beliefs (supporting a church with anti-LGBTQ views) and other things. In short, it hasn’t been pretty for Pratt.

On Monday, Schwarzenegger — who welcomed daughter Lyla with Pratt in August after marrying last year — got wind of the whole thing and called out the “meanness and bullying.”

Responding to an Instagram post on the topic, which had some pretty vicious comments about her husband, Schwarzenegger wrote, “Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

View photos (Screenshot: Instagram) More

Her comment didn’t exactly turn around perception. Fans mostly maintained their stance or directed comments to her, including, “Tell that to your church...” — and worse.

The children’s book author, who’s the daughter of Maria Shriver, of the Democratic Kennedy dynasty, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Republican governator of California, recently urged her followers to vote for Joe Biden after Donald Trump infamously told Americans “don’t be afraid of COVID.”

Her post came after the Jurassic World actor, who hasn’t publicly aligned himself with any political party, mocked the importance of voting when he took a dig at celebrities wading into politics and then urging followers to vote ... for his movie Onward at the People’s Choice Awards.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment