Chris Pratt is being dad-shamed for calling wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger the 'best day of our lives'

Chris Pratt and his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, appear to be on cloud nine after their star-studded nuptials on Saturday.

Both called the wedding the “best day of our lives” in near-identical Instagram posts featuring the couple enjoying a romantic moment while wearing custom designs from Giorgio Armani.

Their famous friends rushed to leave their congratulatory messages in the comments, with everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jason Momoa gushing over their special moment.

But, as ever, there’s a fly in the ointment: some fans who don’t think Pratt should be calling his wedding day to Schwarzenegger the “best day” of his life when he’s been married before (to actress Anna Faris) and has a son, 6-year-old Jack.

“I love Chris Pratt,” a disappointed fan wrote. “But this upsets me a little ... to say that this is the best day of your life when you’ve been married before and had children. What about those days? It just kinda implies that those things weren’t just as important, even if times have changed.”

“It is the best day of his life until the next time he gets married,” snarked one commenter.

“I am honored to see you be so happy,” added another Pratt fan. “I love you and everything you stand for. I also understand second marriages. What I don’t seem to be able to follow is when you said [in the past] your first wife gave you the happiest day of your life. I think we should nix this phrase from our vocabulary because it ends up feeling manipulative. I don’t believe you anymore and that sucks.”

People also left negative comments for Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of journalist Maria Shriver and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

”I would think the best day of his life would be the day his son was born, but carry on,” a commenter responded.

“The best day in his life was the birth of his son ... maybe,” another one of the bride’s followers wrote.

View photos Chris Pratt with first wife Anna Faris and their son Jack in 2017, months before they announced their separation. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) More

And while Pratt and Faris, who separated in August 2017 and finalized their divorce last October, have by all accounts maintained an amicable relationship, other commenters couldn’t resist criticizing him for moving on.

“I miss Anna Faris,” read one comment, while another follower wrote, “not even divorced a year ... what.”

Despite the backlash, the actor’s fans were quick to defend him.

“I think when people say ‘best day of my life,’ it’s pretty much assumed that doesn’t include the birth of children,” suggested a commenter. “It’s a given and nobody should be made to feel guilty for not making that point clear to thousands of absolute strangers.”

“He just said the best day of ‘their’ lives together (Chris and Katherine),” added a fan. “The two of them. That’s how I see it. Chris Pratt is a kind, down-to-earth guy that loves his other family (Anna and their son) I’m sure. Wouldn’t it be insensitive to say ‘this is the 2nd, 3rd best day of my life’? So I think he phrased it well.”

One commenter noted that Jack was born nine weeks prematurely and faced health complications, which may have made the day of his birth very stressful.

“Speaking as a preemie parent, their birthday was far from the best day of my life so I don’t see anything wrong with him not claiming the birth day of his preemie to be,” she wrote.

Others simply told upset commenters to “get a life” and stop “judging” the newlyweds.

