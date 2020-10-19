Ryan Dorsey shares first photo of son Josey since death of Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera’s son, Josey, hasn’t lost his smile.

The late Glee’s actress’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, shared a photo of the 5-year-old — the first since Rivera’s death. The little boy, a Carolina Panthers fan, had just gotten a buzzcut and flashed a big smile after taking off his Batman mask and Ocean’s Twelve-inspired shades.

Naya Rivera’s son Josey, with him mom in 2019, smiles in new photo shared by Ryan Dorsey. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) More

Dorsey’s followers — including many loyal Rivera fans — were thrilled to see a new photo of the smiling boy. One wrote, “Naya’s twin.” Another put, “Awe I know Naya is watching him from heaven. I know she misses her baby boy so much.” Others thanked him “for sharing a pic of your little man” and encouraged Dorsey as he navigates solo parenting (“Stay strong you’re a great father,” someone wrote).

That smile seems miraculous after the harrowing experience he went through on July 8. While on a boat adventure with his mom on Lake Piru, in Ventura County, Calif., she drowned — but only after getting him to safety. Josey was found asleep on the rental boat wearing his life jacket. It took days to find Rivera’s body — but investigators said Josey helped by sharing what he remembered — that his mom ushered him to safety.

Dorsey has been raising their son with help from Rivera’s sister, Nickayla, who moved in with them to help with child-rearing. The Ray Donovan actor slammed a report that he was romantically involved with his ex’s sister, saying they are just trying to pick up the pieces. He said Josey was the one who asked Nickayla to move in.

Dorsey and Rivera split in 2018, while it was bitter at first, they made amends and would spend time together as a family with Josey prior to her death.

