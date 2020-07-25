Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey speaks out on death of 'Glee' star: 'This is so unfair'

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has made his first public statement regarding the Glee star’s tragic death in a California boating accident.

“This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts,” the Ray Donovan star wrote on Instagram Saturday under a photo of Rivera with the couple’s 4-year-old son Josey. “I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here...We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair.”

Admitting that he was at a loss for words, the 37-year-old, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, shared gratitude for their relationship which “gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.”

On July 8, Josey was found sleeping alone on a boat at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., which Rivera had rented for the day. With the 33-year-old presumed dead, authorities launched a search-and-recovery effort that lasted five days before Rivera’s body was pulled from the lake. Her cause of death, per the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, was drowning.

After Rivera’s death, former Glee stars Heather Morris and Lea Michele shared tribute photos on social media, praising her “brilliance and humor.” And rapper ex-fiancé Big Sean called her a “hero” who “saved your son.” In a press conference, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Rivera may have “mustered enough energy to get her son back on to the boat, but not enough to save herself.” Josey told authorities that he saw his mother disappear under the water.

However Dorsey, who was pictured at the lake as the search ensued, has not publicly spoken out until now. “I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snap chatting!’” he reflected in his Instagram post. “Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.”

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey are pictured together in 2014. (Photo: Getty Images)



Dorsey added, “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you,” he said referring to Rivera as “Meep.”

In an afterthought, Dorsey shared, “To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way,” he wrote.

“I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything,” he added. “There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about.”

