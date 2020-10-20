Celebrities send Jeff Bridges encouragement amid cancer diagnosis: ‘We’re pulling for you’

Jeff Bridges’s announcement that he’s been diagnosed with cancer has Hollywood sending him good vibes only.

The 70-year-old actor shared the news publicly through social media on Monday, referencing his The Big Lebowski character as he did so.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” Bridges wrote. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

Bridges, a seven-time Academy Award nominee and Best Actor winner for 2010’s Crazy Heart, went on to say he’s “starting treatment” and will keep fans “posted on my recovery.” He described himself as “profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.”

He ended his message by saying, “And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org Love, Jeff.”

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma. (Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) More

Bridges, of the Bridges acting family (his parents were Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, his older brother is Beau), has had his social media pages flooded with supportive messages from peers. Cary Elwes wrote, “We send you all good thoughts, meditations and prayers for a speedy recovery.” John Lithgow posted, “With the love and support of absolutely everyone, @TheJeffBridges willl do just fine #TheDudeAbides.”

Mark Ruffalo, Kathy Griffin and Rosario Dawson were others sharing thoughtful words:

Sending you so much love, man. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Jeff, sending you the wish, the hope, that you get everything you need and anything you want. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 20, 2020

Sending my love @TheJeffBridges — Dread Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) October 20, 2020

Keeping the faith with you love! — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) October 20, 2020

sending love and light xxxx — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 20, 2020

I love you so much, Jeff. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 20, 2020

You’re a fighter. You can beat this. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 20, 2020

Sending you and your family love and healing. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 20, 2020

Oh my. Man. My prayers are with you my friend. Sending love and a big hug. xo — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) October 20, 2020

Sending you and your family so much love and to you healing! always remember meeting you and your wife so fondly. 💕🙏 — Karen Elson (@KarenElson_) October 20, 2020

Godspeed for rapid recovery — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) October 20, 2020

love ya dude. beat that shit!!!! — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) October 20, 2020

Sending love Jeff. 💥You got this. — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) October 20, 2020

Love you always Jeff. We are with you and Susan all the way!

💗💗💗🙏🏼💗💗💗 — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 20, 2020

We’re pulling for you, Jeff! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) October 20, 2020

Every cool human on this planet is wishing you well brother. ✊️ — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) October 20, 2020

Love to you and the whole family dear Jeff .you will get through this and you will be ok. God bless you — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) October 20, 2020

We love you, Jeff. You got this. — Ed Helms (@edhelms) October 20, 2020

Sending you all the positive vibes from the TCM family. ❤️ — TCM (@tcm) October 20, 2020

Love from all here, sir. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 20, 2020