Celebrities send Jeff Bridges encouragement amid cancer diagnosis: ‘We’re pulling for you’

    Jeff Bridges’s announcement that he’s been diagnosed with cancer has Hollywood sending him good vibes only.

    The 70-year-old actor shared the news publicly through social media on Monday, referencing his The Big Lebowski character as he did so.

    “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” Bridges wrote. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

    Bridges, a seven-time Academy Award nominee and Best Actor winner for 2010’s Crazy Heart, went on to say he’s “starting treatment” and will keep fans “posted on my recovery.” He described himself as “profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.”

    He ended his message by saying, “And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org Love, Jeff.”

    Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma. (Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

    Bridges, of the Bridges acting family (his parents were Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, his older brother is Beau), has had his social media pages flooded with supportive messages from peers. Cary Elwes wrote, “We send you all good thoughts, meditations and prayers for a speedy recovery.” John Lithgow posted, “With the love and support of absolutely everyone, @TheJeffBridges willl do just fine #TheDudeAbides.”

    Mark Ruffalo, Kathy Griffin and Rosario Dawson were others sharing thoughtful words:

    And various lymphoma organizations sent well wishes too. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting network, according to the Mayo Clinic.

    Bridges started acting as an infant (1951’s The Company She Keeps) and his last film was 2018's Bad Times at the El Royale. He has been married to Susan Geston since 1977 and they have three daughters.

