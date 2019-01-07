    Are Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson an item? The pair got close at Globes party.

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment

    Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson may be the hottest new celebrity couple of 2019.

    The New York Post‘s Page Six reported that the two were “flirting and sipping Moët champagne” at Netflix’s Golden Globes party on Sunday, with a spy telling the gossip outlet, “They were outside on the patio and left together.” While reps for Beckinsale, 45, and Davidson, 25, haven’t responded to our requests for comment, a Netflix partygoer confirms the report to Yahoo, saying that Beckinsale and Davidson were talking closely for most of the night.

    Davidson, of course, recently ended his engagement with Ariana Grande, inspiring “Thank U, Next,” and the negative attention over it had him in a bad place. Beckinsale, who was snapped kissing British actor Jack Whitehall in November, is divorced from director Len Wiseman and has a 19-year-old daughter, Lily, with ex Michael Sheen.

    Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson hung out at Netflix’s Golden Globes party — and the internet thinks this may be the best rebound of all time. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Beckinsale and Davidson are staying quiet, but the internet is not. The fact that the Saturday Night Live funnyman may have landed the Underworld beauty has people believing all that “big d*** energy” stuff. He’s been called “hall of fame-worthy,” among other things:










    But many pointed out the obvious: They are kind of an unusual pair.


    Beckinsale is pretty hilarious on Instagram, so we are hoping for some type of mention of the rumors coming soon. If not, we’ll hold out hope that Davidson, who can’t help but discuss his personal life onstage, to spill something at a show this week. He’ll be in Westchester, N.Y., on Saturday, and the venue is already telling ticket holders that it will have to check “all phones and smart watches” until the end of the show — though that won’t prevent the buzzy news, like his thoughts on Louis C.K., to make headlines.


