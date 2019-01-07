Lady Gaga celebrates Golden Globes win by eating Fruity Pebbles in bed — plus, other stars unwinding after the show

Lady Gaga celebrated her Golden Globe win with some sugary cereal. (Photo: Christian Carino via Instagram)

Lady Gaga‘s Golden Globes victory party was all about comfort.

After picking up her award for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, for “Shallow” in A Star is Born at the show and hitting the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash, she was happy to slip out of her Valentino Couture gown and climb into bed.

Under some crispy white sheets, she had a cold cereal snack — Fruity Pebbles — while clutching her new trophy. The songstress and actress’s fiancé, agent Christian Carino, captured the moment in black and white with Gaga’s hand over her face in an “I can’t believe my night” pose.

“What a rager,” he captioned it, along with a heart.





While there were parties aplenty which could have kept celebs up all night, Gaga wasn’t the only one who had “snack and chill” in mind. Julia Roberts had a post-show date with her husband, Danny Moder, at In-N-Out Burger. After walking the red carpet solo, couple time — and kisses — were on the menu.

“Fun Night W My Fella,” wrote Roberts, a nominee for her show Homecoming. “Congratulations to All! And to all a good (burger) night.”





It was also an In-N-Out kind of night for Alex Borstein, a nominee for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She declared her double burger, enjoyed in front of a fire, the “best part of the night,” adding, “Losers rule.”





“Well look what the cat dragged in,” celeb stylist Brad Goreski joked while capturing The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, a presenter, chowing down a burger after the show and before she made an outfit change and headed to the InStyle party with her husband, Karl Cook. “Our stylist feeds us,” Cuoco said by way of praise.

View photos Kaley Cuoco powered up with a burger between the show and a party. (Image: Brad Goreski via Instagram) More

Kristen Bell, who was nominated for A Good Place, and Dax Shepard were done with the glam too. After the festivities, “mom and dad” went home and had… leftovers. Oh, and they watched some 60 Minutes too.

View photos Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell enjoyed leftovers. (Image: Kristen Bell via Instagram) More

Get the feeling that people just couldn’t wait to be off the clock? Bell’s The Good Place co-star Jameela Jamil ended the “perfect Globes night” with some pizza.

View photos Jamil helped herself to pizza as a post-Globes treat. (Image: Jameela Jamil via Instagram) More

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:



