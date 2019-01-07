Golden Globes 2019: Here are 10 moments you didn't see on TV

Not everything buzzy that happens inside the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton gets caught by the TV cameras. From A Star Is Born shockers to Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance, here are 10 things you didn’t see at the Golden Globes.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg’s jokes land with the celebrity crowd

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh at the 76th Golden Globe Awards. (Photo: Getty Images)

The duo played it pretty safe, but when they did roast the A-list audience, the stars were good sports. When they poked fun at Gaga’s “ “There can be 100 people in the room…” recycled line from her A Star Is Born press tour, the singer turned actress took it in stride. “It’s true!” she yelled out from her table. She then looked at co-star Bradley Cooper and laughed. Emma Stone also rolled with Oh’s shade over her 2015 film Aloha. (Stone was cast in what was supposed to be an Asian role.) “I’m sorry!” she yelled out from her table. But the main stars of the monologue were Oh’s parents — when the camera panned to them, everyone ate it up!

Sandra Oh's parents. (Photo: NBC)

Don’t count out Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award. (Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

With most of the crowd talking about Black Panther or A Star Is Born having the best shot at Best Picture, don’t count out the Queen biopic. During the opening monologue, Bohemian Rhapsody got the most cheers and applause from the star-studded crowd. And when star Rami Malek was revealed to be the Best Actor in a Drama winner, the elated crowd erupted into huge cheers. Despite the drama surrounding the film’s connection to Bryan Singer, it looks like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rami Malek will make an awards push all the way to the Oscars.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga charm in person

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. (Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

If anyone still believed those rumors that the A Star Is Born co-stars hated each other, we can assure you it’s not true. The likely Oscar-nominated twosome look to be thick as thieves front and center at the Globes. Seated next to each other in prime positioning up front, they have genuine off-camera chemistry. They were talking and laughing during commercial breaks and Cooper seemed to show Gaga the GG ropes. After presenting the first award of the night, he helped her off the side stage where they stood and watched the next award. Cooper was also beaming when Gaga got on stage to accept the award with Mark Ronson for “Shallow.” See? Maybe Bradley really was the one person believing in her all along.