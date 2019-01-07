Golden Globes 2019: Here are 10 moments you didn't see on TV

Not everything buzzy that happens inside the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton gets caught by the TV cameras. From A Star Is Born shockers to Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance, here are 10 things you didn’t see at the Golden Globes.
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg’s jokes land with the celebrity crowd
The duo played it pretty safe, but when they did roast the A-list audience, the stars were good sports. When they poked fun at Gaga’s “ “There can be 100 people in the room…” recycled line from her A Star Is Born press tour, the singer turned actress took it in stride. “It’s true!” she yelled out from her table. She then looked at co-star Bradley Cooper and laughed. Emma Stone also rolled with Oh’s shade over her 2015 film Aloha. (Stone was cast in what was supposed to be an Asian role.) “I’m sorry!” she yelled out from her table. But the main stars of the monologue were Oh’s parents — when the camera panned to them, everyone ate it up!
Don’t count out Bohemian Rhapsody
With most of the crowd talking about Black Panther or A Star Is Born having the best shot at Best Picture, don’t count out the Queen biopic. During the opening monologue, Bohemian Rhapsody got the most cheers and applause from the star-studded crowd. And when star Rami Malek was revealed to be the Best Actor in a Drama winner, the elated crowd erupted into huge cheers. Despite the drama surrounding the film’s connection to Bryan Singer, it looks like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rami Malek will make an awards push all the way to the Oscars.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga charm in person
If anyone still believed those rumors that the A Star Is Born co-stars hated each other, we can assure you it’s not true. The likely Oscar-nominated twosome look to be thick as thieves front and center at the Globes. Seated next to each other in prime positioning up front, they have genuine off-camera chemistry. They were talking and laughing during commercial breaks and Cooper seemed to show Gaga the GG ropes. After presenting the first award of the night, he helped her off the side stage where they stood and watched the next award. Cooper was also beaming when Gaga got on stage to accept the award with Mark Ronson for “Shallow.” See? Maybe Bradley really was the one person believing in her all along.
Patricia Arquette is bleeping excited about her win
The Escape From Dannemora star was a crowd favorite — at least from the seats in the back — for her win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series. The Oscar winner dropped the F-bomb a couple of times talking about the fake teeth she had to wear on set. “How many f***ed-up teeth do you need?” she quipped. “I was born with f***ed-up teeth.” The audience loved it. (Arquette later apologized backstage. “I didn’t plan that. It was an unplanned F-bomb,” she told reporters.)
Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance had the ballroom buzzing
Before the show started, there were rumors of Swift’s attendance. Joe Alwyn arrived solo and joined cast mates Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Coleman at The Favourite table. Soon Swift made her grand entrance — right after The Americans big win, with the cast and crew almost becoming a casualty of Swift being escorted backstage by security.
Regina King gives the ballroom life
When the If Beale Street Could Talk actress was named a winner, the crowd was delighted. And King didn’t disappoint when she got on stage, vowing to employ more women on her projects. “I just want to say that I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I’m making a vow — it’s going to be tough — to make sure that everything that I produce that is 50 percent women,” King announced. “And I just challenge anyone out there — anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries — I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.” Her speech received some of the loudest applause of the night, bringing delivering to the crowd some much-needed energy.
Lady Gaga’s loss stuns the crowd
After 3 hours of everyone — and we mean, everyone — assuming Gaga and her giant train would win Best Actress in a Drama, the crowd was shook when Glenn Close’s name was read … but not upset. Close got a standing ovation from her peers and it was Gaga who was first on her feet. She cheered and clapped as Close made her way to the stage. Close’s speech, particularly the moment about personal fulfillment, earned the actress her second standing ovation in 10 minutes. (Nicole Kidman even gave a fist pump.)
The Golden Globes beefed up security big-time
For anyone who made their way to the Beverly Hilton, you saw more security than ever before — including officers, canines and a bomb squad. Inside, their presence was equally felt, and appreciated. Kristen Bell thanked some members of the team on her way back to her seat with husband Dax Shepard. A local law enforcement official told Deadline recent terror attacks in Europe sparked the security uptick.
Dick Van Dyke, Jeff Bridges and Carol Burnett draw biggest applause of the night
The three legends delighted the crowd, with perhaps Dick Van Dyke getting one of the biggest cheers of the night. Bridges and Burnett’s acceptance speeches were a close second. As for the winners, Olivia Colman and Glenn Close are in a tight race if you judge by the audience’s reaction. The crowd loved them, with Close’s acceptance speech a big hit. Bohemian Rhapsody had the crowd going nuts all night too.
A Star Is Born table handles their big loss(es) well
Lady Gaga lost Best Actress, Cooper was shut out as Best Director and Best Actor, and the Oscar frontrunner lost Best Picture to Bohemian Rhapsody. So was the cast as shocked as everyone else? Probably, but they hid it well. Bradley, Gaga and the rest nailed their gracious loser faces and overall put on a very good front. They smiled and cheered and were all good sports at the table. They talked to guests on the way out and seemed to take it all in stride — but we would love to hear what they really think when millions of viewers aren’t judging their every move.
