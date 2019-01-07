    Lady Gaga pays homage to Judy Garland on the Golden Globes red carpet

    As if Lady Gaga didn’t already do Judy Garland justice with her performance in the latest version of A Star Is Born, the singer-actress arrived at the Golden Globes in a dress that’s drawing comparisons to her predecessor’s.

    Wearing a beautiful periwinkle gown from Valentino Couture with lavender-tinged hair to match, the star seemed to be channeling Garland.

    In side-by-side photos of the two actresses, we can see Garland wearing a powder-blue dress from a scene in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born that is similar to Gaga’s look.

    Lady Gaga stunned in all blue on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Photo: Getty Images)





    Already, Gaga’s color choice has been deemed “The Shallow Blue” after the hit song from the film. It may just be the preferred color palette of the night.




