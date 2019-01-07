Lady Gaga pays homage to Judy Garland on the Golden Globes red carpet

As if Lady Gaga didn’t already do Judy Garland justice with her performance in the latest version of A Star Is Born, the singer-actress arrived at the Golden Globes in a dress that’s drawing comparisons to her predecessor’s.

Wearing a beautiful periwinkle gown from Valentino Couture with lavender-tinged hair to match, the star seemed to be channeling Garland.

In side-by-side photos of the two actresses, we can see Garland wearing a powder-blue dress from a scene in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born that is similar to Gaga’s look.

Lady Gaga stunned in all blue on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Judy Garland – A Star Is Born (1954) | Lady Gaga tonight at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4DcYw2aMfW — Juan (@juanruizj) January 7, 2019





What a perfect homage to Judy. That's why we stan her, there's always a meaning to every fashion choice. — Carlos (@zpdcrls) January 7, 2019





Omg she is a true artist 😍 — Stan | Lady Gaga (@stan_LadyGaga) January 7, 2019





This is everything! — Nikki Stanzione (@NikkiStanzione) January 7, 2019





Already, Gaga’s color choice has been deemed “The Shallow Blue” after the hit song from the film. It may just be the preferred color palette of the night.

You heard it here first: Lady Gaga killed millennial pink with “The Shallow Blue." pic.twitter.com/q8FdeccvUg — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) January 6, 2019





*Sees one picture of Lady Gaga, shows up to work with blue hair the next day* #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PU6ZByccji — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 7, 2019





Lady Gaga won the red carpet. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CASyKUc7NY — Lady Gaga 96 (@gagamonster96) January 7, 2019





