    Jamie Lee Curtis hits Golden Globes red carpet with icy-white hair: 'A platinum dream'

    Jamie Lee Curtis made quite a splash when she arrived on the red carpet for the 76th Golden Globe Awards in all-white, including her platinum hair.

    The 60-year-old actress, who usually has gray strands, debuted an icy-white coif on Sunday evening. The new ‘do paired well with the rest of her look, which included a white dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

    Jamie Lee Curtis at the Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 6, 2019. (Photo: Getty)

    Naturally, people on Twitter are calling her “a platinum dream.”






    Curtis’s bold look goes to show that she truly is aging “like fine wine.”

    Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

    Golden Globes 2019: See what the stars wore on the red carpet
    • Golden Globes fashion moments: Looking back at red carpet style from past years
    ‘Halloween’ movie billboard hijacked by GOP artist, replacing Michael Myers with Maxine Waters

    Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.