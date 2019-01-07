Jamie Lee Curtis hits Golden Globes red carpet with icy-white hair: 'A platinum dream'

Jamie Lee Curtis made quite a splash when she arrived on the red carpet for the 76th Golden Globe Awards in all-white, including her platinum hair.

The 60-year-old actress, who usually has gray strands, debuted an icy-white coif on Sunday evening. The new ‘do paired well with the rest of her look, which included a white dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 6, 2019. (Photo: Getty) More

Naturally, people on Twitter are calling her “a platinum dream.”





When I grow up, I want to be a goddess like Jamie Lee Curtis. HOT DAMN. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CF0gRRpYk6 — Heather Concannon (@hmmconcannon) January 6, 2019





I hope I am that gorgeous and love myself the way Jamie Lee Curtis does for all the decades of my life. https://t.co/aquvvT0RZW — Jennifer (@funlaughinlady) January 6, 2019









Jamie Lee Curtis, showing the best way to coordinate hair and dress at #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/aGMinDI2z9 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 6, 2019





Curtis’s bold look goes to show that she truly is aging “like fine wine.”

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.




