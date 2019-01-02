Pete Davidson claims Louis C.K. tried to get him fired from 'SNL' for smoking pot

Pete Davidson made it clear he doesn’t support a Louis C.K. comeback.

Two weeks after the Saturday Night Live personality’s Instagram post had people worrying about his health and safety, Davidson returned to the standup stage for a New Year’s Eve show in Boston, Mass. The gig featured material about C.K., who was accused of sexual misconduct in Nov. 2017 and recently made headlines for mocking the survivors of the Parkland school shooting during a show.

According to E! News, Davidson told the Beantown crowd, “I got a Harry Potter tattoo. Then the next day Alan Rickman, the guy who played Snape, died and I was like, oh, what a weird coincidence. Then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day — Gene Wilder dies. Now I’m like, alright, that’s a coincidence, that’s weird. So I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K., what do you guys think?”

He ended the bit by quipping, “That joke used to be about Aziz Ansari,” who also made headlines for alleged sexual misconduct, “but Aziz has been nice to me recently.”

Davidson went on to tell the crowd that C.K. tried to get him fired from SNL, according to Us Weekly. He said one of the times C.K. hosted the show, he “told all the producers in front of me that all this kid does is smoke weed and he’s gonna smoke his career away.” Davidson claims C.K. also told executive producer Lorne Michaels that Davidson “smokes so much weed that it makes people uncomfortable.”

View photos Louis C.K. with Pete Davidson, as well as Kenan Thompson, during a sketch from C.K.’s last turn as host on April 8, 2017. (Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) More

He ended that bit by saying, “Then five years later this motherf***er’s been locking doors and jerking off in front of people.”

And, yes, Davidson also talked about his broken engagement to Ariana Grande during the show. He told a story about how his mother, a nurse, gets trolled by people commenting about the breakup or singing “Thank U Next.” He said, “Me, I get it, but my mom?”

Davidson’s comments about C.K. come on the heels of audio from one of C.K.’s shows going viral on the internet. He took jabs at the teenage shooting survivors, with many of the Parkland survivors responding to the comments, including one person calling him a “professional jerk.” However, they weren’t the only targets in his 45-minute set. C.K. also made a sexually explicit joke about 9-year-old girls wearing Old Navy boyfriend-style jeans, a rant about how absurd the political correctness is surrounding the term retarded and made fun of young people who identify as gender neutral.

Meanwhile, Davidson is finding his own footing just weeks after his alarming Instagram post, which had a lot of people worried — and the NYPD reportedly paying him a visit for a wellness check. Later that night, he made just a brief cameo on SNL, so Monday’s show marks his return to work.

