15 scandals that rocked Hollywood in 2018

Not every story capturing headlines this year had to do with President Trump. From #MeToo continuing to sweep through the entertainment industry to an alleged sex cult with Hollywood ties, here are 15 of the biggest stories to shake Hollywood in 2018 (in no particular order).

Megyn Kelly fired for blackface remarks

NBC axed Megyn Kelly Today after the talk show host controversially defended blackface while talking about Halloween costumes. Although she tearfully apologized, Kelly’s future at the network also came to an end. The former Fox News host is apparently nearing a $30 million settlement with NBC that will allow her to work for other outlets.

Kanye West calls slavery ‘a choice’

2018 was full of ups and downs for the singer, who has taken a lot of heat for his support of Trump. But perhaps the most shocking moment came when West said that slavery “sounds like a choice” during a manic TMZ Live interview. Kim Kardashian’s husband apologized for his remark, but it didn’t stop people from debating his mental health. West revealed his bipolar diagnosis this year, and then he later claimed it was a misdiagnosis.

On July 24, the “Sober” singer was rushed to the hospital after reportedly overdosing on fentanyl-laced oxycodone. Following an extended hospital stay due to complications, Lovato immediately entered rehab, where she remained for three months. Lovato has vowed to “keep fighting” her addictions.

Heather Locklear’s turbulent 2018

The Melrose Place star was arrested twice this year: first in February following a violent domestic dispute with her boyfriend, and again in June for battery against a police officer. She sought treatment after both incidents for substance abuse and mental health problems. Shortly after completing a three-month program, she was placed on a psychiatric hold in November. The actress has reportedly returned to rehab.

ABC cancels Roseanne

Despite its monster ratings, the network swiftly pulled the plug on the hit show after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett. The actress later claimed that she “didn’t know” Jarrett “was African-American.” It wasn’t enough to save the show; however, ABC greenlit the spinoff The Conners with the entire cast and crew minus Barr.

Tristan Thompson caught cheating on Khloé Kardashian

Videos and photos were released of the Cleveland Cavaliers player getting close to various women who were not his pregnant girlfriend. The devastating scandal broke days before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to their first child, daughter True. Thompson and Kardashian are still together and working on their relationship.

The longtime Today host was let go after multiple sexual harassment allegations. Lauer apologized for what he called his “troubling flaws” but said that some of the accusations against him were “untrue or mischaracterized.” The morning host has retreated from the spotlight and is working through a divorce with his estranged wife, Annette Roque.

Old tweets torpedo gigs for Kevin Hart and James Gunn

Disney-ABC found itself in the middle of two sticky situations this year. The studio removed director Gunn from the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy after old jokes about pedophilia and rape were resurfaced by alt-right agitators on Twitter. It was a move denounced by many of the cast and crew, but Disney stood firm in its decision. As for Hart, he pulled out of hosting the 2019 Oscars after old homophobic tweets and jokes were unearthed. The comedian said that ABC (a network owned by Disney) pressured him to apologize, something he felt he had already done over the years.