Ariana Grande breaks silence on Pete Davidson split: We're trying to 'heal and support one another moving forward'

It’s been nearly two weeks since Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement, and the “Breathin” singer is tackling some split rumors head-on.

Grande, 25, broke her silence about their breakup Thursday after a Radar Online report claimed she “blocked” the Saturday Night Live star, 24, because he refuses to let her go. “She had to tell him straight up to leave her alone. He’s tried contacting her and sending gifts in hopes that she will change her mind and take him back, but that’s not going to happen,” a friend of Grande’s purportedly said.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20 in New York City. (Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) More

The tabloid story also claimed she changed the locks on her $16 million condo. “She had no idea how much everyone in her family didn’t like him until she broke it off and was like, ‘Why didn’t you all tell me when we were together?’ But ultimately they just wanted to see her happy,” the supposed source continued.

The singer caught wind of the article after being alerted to it on social media by a pop culture news Twitter account. Grande tweeted, “none of this is true.” She also asked that the “media and everybody” stop making stuff up so she and Davidson “can heal and support one another moving forward.”

none of this is true. it’d be so helpful if the media and everybody would please just drop it and drop makin stuff up so we can heal and support one another moving forward. it sucks to see this stuff. thank u guys for understanding. ♡ much love and appreciation. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2018

Grande would prefer that everyone focus on her music — and her newly released “Sweetener” tour dates.

As for Davidson, he seems to be having a hard time. The comedian just canceled his second standup set in the wake of their split; however, he tried to make light of it at an appearance over the weekend.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” he told the crowd during a standup set, asking, “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

Davidson also referenced his ill-fated tattoos. (He inked his relationship with Grande and ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David.) “What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m f***ing zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he quipped.

He also updated his look. Although the SNL star is sticking with his platinum locks, Davidson just got a fresh cut.





Isn’t that how we all cope with breakups?

