James Woods dismisses suspected bomb sent to Clintons as an 'obvious political stunt'

Explosive devices addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama were intercepted by the Secret Service late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. CNN’s offices in New York were also evacuated after a suspicious package was sent there Wednesday. The New York Times reports the three devices were similar to the pipe bomb found Monday at the home of billionaire and major Democratic donor George Soros.

Naturally, everyone’s first reaction probably is, what does outspoken conservative actor James Woods think of all this? Well, he was happy to let you know on Twitter.

James Woods and Hillary Clinton. (Photo: Getty Images) More

The 71-year-old Casino star brushed off the incident as “an obvious political stunt,” saying no one cares enough about the Clintons to send them a bomb.

Who gives a rat’s ass about the #Clintons enough to do this? Obvious political stunt… https://t.co/QP7n6KX1A8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 24, 2018

Then it was pretty much business as usual for Woods, an avid supporter of President Trump, slamming Democrats and railing against immigration. He also called Obama a “clown.”

This is the only thing this clown got right… pic.twitter.com/RLjYj8FBc9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 24, 2018

When one Twitter user called Woods “pathetic” for his posts, the Oscar-nominated actor fired back with … a “your mom” joke. Really.

In September, Woods was suspended from Twitter because of a political hoax meme he shared and refused to delete, encouraging men not to vote in this year’s midterm elections. The actor was told he violated company policies and that the tweet “has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election.” He was allowed to return two weeks later. Did you miss him?

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: