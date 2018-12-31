Parkland survivors react to Louis C.K. mocking: He's a 'professional jerk'

Parkland survivors are again exhibiting their maturity — this time while reacting to comments that Louis C.K. reportedly made about them during a standup gig earlier this month.
Audio of what was said to be a C.K. set surfaced online Sunday, and at one point the comedian, who’s trying to return to the spotlight after a sexual misconduct scandal, mocked the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which left 17 dead in February. “They testify in front of Congress, these kids?” the 51-year-old reportedly said of the students turned gun control advocates. “What are they doing? You’re young! You should be crazy! You should be unhinged! Not in a suit. … You’re not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t got shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve got to listen to you talking?”
The NSFW bit, which was said to be from a Dec. 16 show at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, N.Y., was initially published on YouTube (it’s now deleted) and made its way to Twitter via Jack Allison, whose bio says he was a writer for Jimmy Kimmel.
i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa
— jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018
While C.K.’s lawyer hasn’t responded to Yahoo’s request for comment or to confirm the validity of the recording, the club owner told the Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon that C.K. “brought the house down” and he has “no regrets” about having him perform.
Just talked to James Dolce, owner of Governor’s Club where Louis C.K. performed: "It's comedy. You know who you’re coming to see. The people who were upset about it probably weren’t at the show. He got a standing ovation. He brought the house down. He’s a genius."
— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) December 31, 2018
However, some of the Parkland survivors have taken to social media to speak out against the remarks.
Cameron Kasky, a co-founder of March for Our Lives, wrote that it’s not his job to “police comedy” because “comedy is supposed to be offensive.” And he said he’s been a C.K. fan in the past. However, he called C.K. an “ass” for his remarks, saying the fallen comic “used to be really funny and not just a professional jerk.”
No, it’s not my job to police comedy just because I find it offensive. Comedy is supposed to be offensive. My feelings have no place in it.
Yes, Louis is an ass for the jokes he’s making which sucks cause he used to be really funny and not just a professional jerk.
— Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) December 31, 2018
He also called him a “Milo-style provocateur as opposed to just a non-PC comedian.”
To the “he was never funny in the first place” crowd in these comments, his TV show “Louis” had several brilliantly written episodes that split my sides. Seems now like he’s becoming more of a Milo-style provocateur as opposed to just a non-PC comedian
— Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) December 31, 2018
Delaney Tarr, another co-founder of March for Our Lives, was also disheartened by what C.K. appears to have said.
We’ve worked with plenty of comedians who have talked about us in a genuine, hilarious way.
This is just being a dick. https://t.co/fDVLHACZZT
— Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) December 31, 2018
But she made it clear she’s letting it go.
LEAVE LOUIS CK IN 2018. WE’RE NOT TAKING THIS ENERGY INTO 2019. thank u.
— Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) December 31, 2018
Another student, Kyra Parrow, was heartbreakingly candid in her response.
Louis C.K, although taking jello shots & eating mushrooms might have been ideal for you when you were 18, that is not the luxury that we have after having to see our friends and classmates in caskets because of preventable gun violence. https://t.co/Hx5cGoxOPn
— Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) December 31, 2018
Aalayah Eastmond, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in September, called out C.K. for “making fun of me and other Parkland survivors behind closed doors.” She also referenced his sexual misconduct scandal.
Hey Louis CK – since you like making fun of me and other Parkland survivors behind closed doors, I’m right here if you want to talk. Just try to keep it in your pants, ok?
— Aalayah Eastmond (@AalayahEastmond) December 31, 2018
Alex Wind, also a co-founder of March for Our Lives, found the people laughing at the joke in the audience to be just as bad as the joke teller.
The people laughing in this are just as much at fault. https://t.co/lcsiE4vbys
— Alex Wind (@al3xw1nd) December 31, 2018
Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, two of the other student survivors, who have become national figures as anti-gun advocates in the wake of the shooting, have not yet spoken out.
During C.K.’s alleged set, he also talked about the younger generation being too PC, mocking gender identities. “They’re like royalty,” he reportedly said. “They tell you what to call them. ‘You should address me as they/them. Because I identify as gender neutral.’ OK. You should address me as ‘there,’ because I identify as a location.” According to CNN, he also ridiculed people with disabilities, and the audience can be heard howling with laughter during the controversial set. Twitter was much less amused.
C.K. is trying to make a comeback. In November 2017, the New York Times detailed sexual misconduct allegations against him made by five women. He later apologized for his actions and said he planned to “step back and take a long time to listen.” However, he returned to the stage over the summer.
