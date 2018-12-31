Parkland survivors react to Louis C.K. mocking: He's a 'professional jerk'

Audio from what is said to be a recent Louis C.K. standup gig has upset the internet because in it, the controversial comedian mocked the teen survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Parkland survivors are again exhibiting their maturity — this time while reacting to comments that Louis C.K. reportedly made about them during a standup gig earlier this month.

Audio of what was said to be a C.K. set surfaced online Sunday, and at one point the comedian, who’s trying to return to the spotlight after a sexual misconduct scandal, mocked the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which left 17 dead in February. “They testify in front of Congress, these kids?” the 51-year-old reportedly said of the students turned gun control advocates. “What are they doing? You’re young! You should be crazy! You should be unhinged! Not in a suit. … You’re not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t got shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve got to listen to you talking?”

The NSFW bit, which was said to be from a Dec. 16 show at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, N.Y., was initially published on YouTube (it’s now deleted) and made its way to Twitter via Jack Allison, whose bio says he was a writer for Jimmy Kimmel.

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018





While C.K.’s lawyer hasn’t responded to Yahoo’s request for comment or to confirm the validity of the recording, the club owner told the Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon that C.K. “brought the house down” and he has “no regrets” about having him perform.

Just talked to James Dolce, owner of Governor’s Club where Louis C.K. performed: "It's comedy. You know who you’re coming to see. The people who were upset about it probably weren’t at the show. He got a standing ovation. He brought the house down. He’s a genius." — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) December 31, 2018





However, some of the Parkland survivors have taken to social media to speak out against the remarks.

Cameron Kasky, a co-founder of March for Our Lives, wrote that it’s not his job to “police comedy” because “comedy is supposed to be offensive.” And he said he’s been a C.K. fan in the past. However, he called C.K. an “ass” for his remarks, saying the fallen comic “used to be really funny and not just a professional jerk.”

No, it’s not my job to police comedy just because I find it offensive. Comedy is supposed to be offensive. My feelings have no place in it. Yes, Louis is an ass for the jokes he’s making which sucks cause he used to be really funny and not just a professional jerk. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) December 31, 2018





He also called him a “Milo-style provocateur as opposed to just a non-PC comedian.”

To the “he was never funny in the first place” crowd in these comments, his TV show “Louis” had several brilliantly written episodes that split my sides. Seems now like he’s becoming more of a Milo-style provocateur as opposed to just a non-PC comedian — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) December 31, 2018





Delaney Tarr, another co-founder of March for Our Lives, was also disheartened by what C.K. appears to have said.

We’ve worked with plenty of comedians who have talked about us in a genuine, hilarious way. This is just being a dick. https://t.co/fDVLHACZZT — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) December 31, 2018





But she made it clear she’s letting it go.

LEAVE LOUIS CK IN 2018. WE’RE NOT TAKING THIS ENERGY INTO 2019. thank u. — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) December 31, 2018





Another student, Kyra Parrow, was heartbreakingly candid in her response.

Louis C.K, although taking jello shots & eating mushrooms might have been ideal for you when you were 18, that is not the luxury that we have after having to see our friends and classmates in caskets because of preventable gun violence. https://t.co/Hx5cGoxOPn — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) December 31, 2018





Aalayah Eastmond, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in September, called out C.K. for “making fun of me and other Parkland survivors behind closed doors.” She also referenced his sexual misconduct scandal.