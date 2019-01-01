    Kanye West declares he will perform in MAGA hat 'from now on': 'Just so in 2019 you know where I stand'

    Kanye West during his meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 11, 2018. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

    Kanye West is kicking off 2019 with a pro-Trump political rant. What’s new?

    On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian’s husband took to Twitter to make sure everyone knows he’s still very much on the president’s side in the new year.

    But West wasn’t done yet.

    The “Yikes” rapper also alluded to his own presidential run. (Again.)

    And declared he will be performing in his MAGA hat all year. “From now on I’m performing with my mutherf***ing hat on,” he said.

    So much for “distancing” himself from politics — and “completely focusing on being creative!!!”

    West has been particularly active on Twitter recently — mostly about Drake — but he also boasted about being “drug free” and feeling “stronger than ever” Monday. (In June, West revealed he was bipolar before saying in October that he was “misdiagnosed” with the condition.)

    New year, same Kanye.

    Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: