Kanye West declares he will perform in MAGA hat 'from now on': 'Just so in 2019 you know where I stand'

Kanye West during his meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 11, 2018. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Kanye West is kicking off 2019 with a pro-Trump political rant. What’s new?

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian’s husband took to Twitter to make sure everyone knows he’s still very much on the president’s side in the new year.

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Just so in 2019 you know where I stand — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

But West wasn’t done yet.

They will not program me — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me 🤔 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us. — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Free thought — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

The “Yikes” rapper also alluded to his own presidential run. (Again.)

2024 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

And declared he will be performing in his MAGA hat all year. “From now on I’m performing with my mutherf***ing hat on,” he said.

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

So much for “distancing” himself from politics — and “completely focusing on being creative!!!”

West has been particularly active on Twitter recently — mostly about Drake — but he also boasted about being “drug free” and feeling “stronger than ever” Monday. (In June, West revealed he was bipolar before saying in October that he was “misdiagnosed” with the condition.)

2018 was so beautiful — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

I got to be myself and nobody had to “let me” — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

I’m drug free and my spirit is connected. No weapon formed against us shall prosper — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

We feel soooo much love. So much good energy. So much good will — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

I feel stronger than ever We are stronger than ever — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

New year, same Kanye.



