Kanye West congratulates vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris: 'It’s an honor to run against you'

Kanye West said it's an "honor" to run against Kamala Harris, who is Joe Biden's running mate. (Photo: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Kanye West isn’t dropping out of the presidential race yet — the rapper congratulated VP candidate Kamala Harris saying, “It’s an honor to run against you.”

“I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends,” West, 43, tweeted on Saturday of his late mother Donda West. “Congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee... all love and respect from the future president. It’s an honor to run against you.”

On Tuesday, Joe Biden, who is running for president, chose California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, calling her “a fearless fighter for the little guy.”

West launched his presidential campaign on the Fourth of July with a tweet: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States” and the hashtag #2020Vision.

The rapper, who is married to Kim Kardashian, since campaigned in South Carolina, making a shocking speech that claimed his father wanted to abort him. “My mom saved my life," he said. West also shared that him and Kardashian discussed abortion during her pregnancy with first daughter, North, 7.

"So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to,” said West. The pair, who wed in 2014, share three other children: Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 14 months.

The rapper apologized to Kardashian on Twitter “for going public with something that was a private matter” then revealed in deleted tweets that he had been trying to get a divorce and that Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner had flown to the couple’s Wyoming ranch “with 2 doctors” to hospitalize him for mental illness.

In July, Kardashian revealed that her husband suffers from the mental health condition bipolar disorder and asked for “compassion and empathy" while coping with West’s revelations. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote. The reality star is said to feel “torn” over whether she should stay married.

Meanwhile, West’s future in politics looks uncertain. In an August exclusive interview with Forbes, he implied that his campaign was meant to boost President Trump, whom he praised during a 2018 trip to the White House while wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

When Forbes asked West whether he was trying to earn votes that otherwise could have gone to Biden, West said he was “walking . . . to win.” When the reporter said that West would not likely acquire 270 electoral votes needed to win the election, West answered, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

According to a poll by Politico and Morning Consult, West currently has two percent of the vote.

