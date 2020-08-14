'The Simpsons' matriarch Marge responds to insult from Trump's senior adviser: 'I teach my children not to name call!'

Of all the characters on TV, Marge Simpson has to be one of the most patient. She somehow manages to put up with her often oafish husband Homer, the antics of her hell-raising son Bart, the neuroticism of her smarty-pants daughter Lisa and a toddler.

And yet a comment from the White House, all of places, crossed the line for the TV staple.

On Friday, the official social media accounts for The Simpsons posted a video from the cartoon family matriarch in which she was clearly frustrated. Marge, who’s been voiced by actress Julie Kavner since the Fox show debuted in 1989, addressed a comment made by Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser for President Trump. Ellis tweeted Wednesday that Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee for vice president, sounds like Marge when she speaks.

The cartoon mom got right to the point in the 27-second clip.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment,” Marge said from an otherwise empty auditorium stage. “If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name call, Jenna! I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

For a cartoon, the Simpsons has been surprisingly political over the years.

The show’s characters have also tangled with first lady Barbara Bush, wife of President George H.W. Bush, and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

As for its actors, in January, Hank Azaria, the white actor who voiced the Indian shopkeeper Apu for decades, said he would no longer play the role. The show announced that no white actors would play characters of color in the future in June, at the same time other shows made similar statements.

