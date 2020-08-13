Katy Perry turned to Sia during dark time: 'She had a real breakdown'

Sia and Katy Perry became close after meeting in 2014. (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Kitty Purry, Inc.)

Many of us have that one close friend we turn to when the going gets tough. And for Katy Perry, who’s mentioned before that 2017 was an especially tough time for her, because of her breakup with now-fiancé Orlando Bloom and the less than smash success of her album Witness, that friend is Sia.

Perry, who releases the album Smile this month, met Sia back in 2014 when her song “Chandelier” was becoming a hit and showed her the ins and outs of pop stardom: things such as how to secure a spot on the guestlist for one of Madonna’s parties. They bonded over their mental health struggles.

By the time Perry had broken off her year-long romance with Bloom in 2017, Sia’s house was the place where she would show up “in a bad way,” Sia told the Los Angeles Times for a new story on Perry.

“She had a real breakdown,” Sia told the newspaper. “She’s on stage with 10 candied lollipops and clowns and dancers, selling the dream, the joy, the happiness — and that’s really hard sometimes when you’re not feeling it yourself.”

Perry herself has previously described the period as one that “literally broke me in half” and left her with suicidal thoughts.

Sia said she even became involved in Perry’s relationship, although the “Fireworks” singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star didn’t know it.

“I’d be on the phone with Orlando and have call waiting with Katy trying to call me,” Sia said.

However, Perry and Bloom reconnected in 2018, after which Perry wrote the song “Never Worn White,” about surrendering to love and marriage.

“He was very moved,” Perry said. “It’s the most personal gift I can give.”

Perry is now expecting the couple’s first child, a girl, sometime soon. The Times reports that her due date is “rapidly approaching.”

Even as she preps for the big day, she’s kept up with new music coming out, particularly from other women in music. Some of her favorites are Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, Rare from Selena Gomez and Manic from Halsey. And while she and Taylor Swift once had bad blood between them, Swift’s Folklore makes that list too.

“I love — love — ‘Tears Ricochet,’” Perry said.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

