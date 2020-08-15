Taylor Swift slams President Trump for 'ineffective leadership,' urges fans to 'vote early'

Taylor Swift slammed President Trump on Saturday for “ineffective leadership,” urging her fans to vote him out of office.

"Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” the pop star tweeted.

Swift was commenting on the president’s opposition to funding the United States Postal Service, which has struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the president’s stance that mail-in ballots could potentially lead to voter fraud, both him and First Lady Melania Trump requested mailed ballots as Palm Beach County voters in Florida, according to a report by USA Today.

The Folklore singer tweeted, “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.” On Friday, Swift re-tweeted an announcement by Kamala Harris who Democratic nominee Joe Biden picked as his running mate. “YES,” the singer captioned her tweet.





Swift had not openly shared her political preferences for most of her career, creating speculation that she did not want to ruffle fans. However in 2018, she endorsed a pair of Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee, while criticizing Republican senator Marsha Blackburn for anti-LGBT views.

Trump had responded to Swift’s comments by calling Blackburn “a tremendous woman” in White House remarks adding of Swift, “I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her. Let’s say I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?”

Swift also challenged Trump this past May after Trump tweeted, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” regarding the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” Swift replied on Twitter. “‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

And in August 2019, while accepting an MTV “Video of The Year” award for her song “You Need to Calm Down,” Swift commented that The Equality Act petition she promoted in her video went unacknowledged by the White House. It “now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount needed to warrant a response from the White House,” she said on stage.

When asked by USA Today, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said, "The Trump Administration absolutely opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all; however, the House-passed bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.”

At the time of publication, President Trump had not responded to Taylor Swift’s new remarks on Twitter.

