Justin Timberlake supports Britney Spears: 'No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body'

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the Crossroads premiere in 2002. (Photo: Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake wants to #FreeBritney.

Timberlake reacted to Wednesday's bombshell hearing in which Britney Spears spoke about her "abusive" conservatorship for the first time in 13 years.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," he began. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what's happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

Among the shocking revelations from Spears during her conservatorship hearing was that she says she is restricted from choosing whether or not to be on birth control. The icon revealed she would like to get married and have kids but says she is not allowed to remove her IUD. She has been dating her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, since 2016.

Spears has no access to her nearly $60 million fortune, which has been managed by her father, Jamie Spears, for most of the last decade. She compared her dad to a sex trafficker.

"No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for," Timberlake added, saying both he and wife, Jessica Biel, "send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time."

Timberlake concluded, "We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live." Biel retweeted her husband's messages.

No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Spears told the judge she wants her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, to end.

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie," she said during a heartbreaking and fiery 20-minute statement. "I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it 'til you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Spears and Timberlake are one of pop culture's most iconic couples. The "Cry Me a River" singer's behavior towards his ex was scrutinized after February's release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary. The backlash sparked a public apology from Timberlake, who said he "failed" both her and Janet Jackson.

