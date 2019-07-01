Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato dispute Taylor Swift accusations against Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift knew speaking out against Scooter Braun would have reverberating effects — and it has.

Her scorching blog post slamming Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta, her former label’s honcho, for selling the company and the masters of her first six albums to Braun, whom she accused of "manipulative bullying,” has people taking sides. Not a shock since she called out some high-profile people — including Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — in the post, and Braun has a long client list, including Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

Swift’s beef is that Borchetta allegedly refused to let her buy back her masters without re-signing with Big Machine, so she switched labels. But she said that Borchetta selling the label to Braun is her “worst case scenario” because Braun allegedly encouraged Bieber and West “to bully me online,” referring to the infamous leaked phone call, posted by Kardashian in 2016.

View photos Taylor Swift posted a screenshot of Braun, Bieber and West "bullying" her in 2016. (Screenshot: Taylor Swift/Tumblr) More

Bieber, Lovato and Cara Delevingne are among the latest to speak out. Here’s what people have been saying:

Justin Bieber: Braun discovered Bieber and helped him amid his struggles, so there’s a lot of love between the men. Because of that, Bieber supported his manager in a social media post directed at Swift. While he started off apologizing to Swift for the “hurtful Instagram post” with West, he said Braun didn’t have anything to do with it and that Braun actually told him not to joke about Swift like that. He went on to say that Swift should have reached out before posting online, and “neither Scooter or i have anything negative to say” about her. He ended with, “I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and [defame] someone i loves character thats crossing a line.”

Hailey Baldwin: Apparently Bieber’s wife posted a defense of her husband against Swift, writing “gentleman” on his Instagram post.

Demi Lovato: Almost a year after Lovato’s near-fatal overdose, she’s trying to make a comeback — and Braun has been part of that. He signed her as a client in May. So she spoke out to defend Braun, saying, “I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them.” She said he’s a “good man” and asked Swift to “stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is.” She added a second post that said she didn’t care what people had to say and that her loyalty is to her team.