Sharon Osbourne shuts down Trump's 'unauthorized' use of Ozzy's song 'Crazy Train'

The Osbournes don’t want Donald Trump riding their “Crazy Train.”

Sharon slammed the president’s “unauthorized” use of Ozzy’s hit in a video he tweeted Thursday taking a jab at the 2020 Democratic candidates for president. As footage from night one of the primary debate played, the 1980 song played in the background and then Trump appeared — as if he was crashing the debate.

Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of @OzzyOsbourne’s “Crazy Train,” we are sending notice to the Trump campaign they are forbidden from using Ozzy’s music in political ads. Maybe @KayneWest (“Gold Digger”), @KidRock (“I Am the Bullgod”) or @TedNugent (“Stranglehold”)allow pic.twitter.com/5ytNoVUgZo — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 27, 2019

Adding a little extra zing to The Talk co-host’s tweet, which said that she would be “sending notice to the Trump campaign it is forbidden” from using Ozzy’s music in political ads in the future, was her suggestion of which artists and songs Trump should use instead: Kayne West’s “Gold Digger,” Kid Rock’s “I Am the Bullgod” or Ted Nugent’s Stranglehold,” all supporters of his.

There have been funny reactions to the drama on Twitter, including, “But in all reality... isn’t @realDonaldTrump the conductor of “Crazy Train.”

Crazy Train is a fitting song for a wacko like Trump. — Texas Bobo (@TexasBobo) June 27, 2019

You'd have to be on "the crazy train" to support Trump. #CorruptPOTUS #TrumpTrash — Dave Gordon (@iowa_dave) June 28, 2019

How fitting that you would include the song Crazy Train in your oddly doctored video. — Jakups (@Astranger21) June 27, 2019

Sharon, who appeared on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice in 2010, but clearly isn’t a fan, has long been Ozzy’s business manager. The Prince of Darkness has had a series of health problems this year.

R.E.M, Neil Young and Aerosmith are other music acts that have just said no to Trump using their music without permission.

