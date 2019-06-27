Pamela Anderson details alleged abuse by 'monster' Adil Rami: 'I needed to go to hospital because I was in so much pain'

Pamela Anderson is going scorched earth in her breakup with French soccer player Adil Rami.

After publicly accusing him of cheating and inflicting "physical and emotional torture" on her — as well as branding him a “monster,” and “sociopath” — she’s sharing the email exchange she had with his ex-girlfriend, Sidonie Biémont, that revealed he was living a “double life,” having relationships with them simultaneously. Anderson also posted messages Rami sent after she publicly dumped in which he tried to win her back.

“In the interest of true and actual transparency,I have chosen to share the letters,” Anderson wrote on Instagram. “I thought about staying silent. But I have a responsibility to continue to help others. Why censor myself. I went through this for a reason.” (Anderson’s advocacy includes being a longtime supporter of the National Domestic Violence Hotline.)

The letters were shared on her website, under an introduction about how “it feels better to be free of a sociopath ... than being in love with one.”

In emails with Biémont — who’s the mother of Rami’s 3-year-old twins — Anderson introduced herself and said she, as Rami’s girlfriend and a single mom herself, she wanted to improve the relationship between the athlete, his children and his ex.

Biémont’s stunned reply was that while she and Rami split in June 2017, they continued “to see each other as lovers” until earlier this year. While she read in the news that he had started dating Anderson two years ago, he told her that the relationship was “all political.” He denied that he was living with her and said that she had never met their kids.

Anderson replied to Biémont explaining that she had been living with Rami for two years, she had met the twins often and Rami had proposed to her on multiple occasions. However, she said they had problems. She tried to leave him 10 times — “he has hurt me a lot — physically and mentally” — and said she was leaving “for good this time,” after learning of his continued relationship with Biémont, to “move on from this terrible humiliating game.” She called Rami “juvenile” for playing them both, then added, “Narcissist actually. Nobody is perfect. [But] he is frightening... He is definitely not worth any more heartache.”

In further exchanges, Biémont said that when she questioned Rami about seeing photos of him with Anderson, he told her Anderson was doing it for media attention and that they were “just ‘friends.’” She wrote, “I am so dumb i trusted that i admit.”

Anderson wrote back that since she met Rami in May 2017, they have spent every night together — unless she was working out town. “We bought a house in Marseille,” she wrote. “I refurnished and decorated last year. I even decorated boys room. I paid for all.” While they lived together, Anderson said Rami told her she was “not allowed to ever meet player wives. He said they are all trash/bitch/bimbos and were beneath me.”

Anderson continued, “He has always been extremely jealous. Paranoid... Never trusting me. Cutting my friends out of my life, people they worked got me. He isolated me so I could talk to no one. Accused me with being with mens? He said I could not drink without him. It was prison. It was like nothing I’ve ever seen.”