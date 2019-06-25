Pamela Anderson dumps 'monster' Adil Rami over cheating claims: 'This is my worst nightmare'

Pamela Anderson has abruptly ended her relationship with French soccer player Adil Rami, who she claims cheated on her.
The model and activist, 51, shared the news in an emotional post on Instagram — and didn’t hold back on details. She called 33-year-old Rami a “monster” and said he’s been living a “double life” by also carrying on a relationship with an ex — and maybe others.
The Playboy pin-up, still a dream girl to many, wrote that the last two years of her life were a “big lie” and she’s “devastated” to learn about his cheating.
“He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives,” Anderson wrote. “He called those men monsters. But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control two women’s hearts and minds like this. I’m sure there were others. He is the monster.”
Anderson ended her post by asking how she could have helped so many people through her philanthropy National Domestic Violence Hotline “and not be wise enough or able to help myself.”
But she wasn’t done spilling the tea. Anderson continued to post in the comments about the split.
In one, she said that they had talked marriage and Rami promised to “love me for life.”
She also said she spoke to Rami’s ex, Sidonie Biémont, whom he was apparently still seeing. Biémont is the mother of Rami’s twins, who were born in 2016.
“He lied to her about all too,” Anderson wrote of Biémont. “She’s also in shock and is very sad. It’s the evidence I needed to move on. He can’t hurt us more.”
In the posts, Anderson also said she tried to break things off with Rami before and accused him of being controlling. Despite calling things off on 10 occasions, he kept winning her back.
“Every time he chased me to say he’d die without me,” she wrote.
Anderson suggested there was abuse, writing, “He has hurt me and threatened me many times.” She questioned him being a “face of protecting women from domestic violence.”
She accused Rami of cutting people out of her life that she was close to — including photographer David LaChapelle. Anderson claims she was “not allowed to see David” after an incident between the men.
Her whole inner circle — including her sons — are “disappointed” by Rami, she wrote.
“Narcissists don’t change. Sociopaths don’t change. I will run for my life. I have always fought for truth and justice,” wrote Julian Assange’s biggest supporter. “This is my worst nightmare ... I’m happy to know the truth. But it hurts like hell.”
Now that it’s over, Anderson plans to leave France. At the time of the post, she was safely in a hotel with a bodyguard (“because he scares me”), refusing to see Rami.
There is no shortage of support on Anderson’s posts, from friends like Paris Hilton and fans. One that resonated with many said, “Babe. YOU are Pamela Anderson. If he couldn’t appreciate that he doesn’t [deserve] you.”
Anderson moved to France more than a year ago after falling for the World Cup winner. Hints that there was trouble came earlier this year when TMZ reported that Anderson’s friends were upset that she took him back after a split. A source said her pals feared his “juvenile behavior” and “partying and clubbing,” adding, “It's never gonna work long-term.”
The blonde most famously had a relationship with Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two adult sons, Brandon and Dylan. Their turbulent marriage ended in the late ‘90s and she went on to also marry Kid Rock and Rick Salomon.
