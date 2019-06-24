    Louis C.K. gets standing ovation for surprise set, but social media is quick to boo him: 'A remorseless charlatan'

    People are still not ready for the return of Louis C.K.

    The 51-year-old comedian, whose career was abruptly halted by #MeToo allegations, made a surprise appearance this week at Skankfest, a three-day comedy festival in Brooklyn. The crowd, upon hearing his name, reportedly gave him a standing ovation.

    Video of the moment has been circulating on social media via a clip from fellow comedian Luis J. Gomez, a festival promoter, who wrote, “Had to be there.” It showed the shocked audience screaming, cheering and, yes, standing as he made his way on the stage.

    According to TMZ, C.K. quickly made light of the sexual misconduct allegations made public against him in 2017, telling the crowd, "If you ever masturbate in front of someone, ask them first. If they say yes, don't do it!" (Several of his accusers described instances of C.K. masturbating or asking to masturbate in front of them. Others said he masturbated in front of them without their consent. He previously said in his apology that the accusations were “true.”)

    This weekend, it was almost as if all of those allegations were in the past — that is, until social media saw the clip. Since then, the standing ovation has quickly turned into a dressing down against the disgraced comedian. He’s been utterly slammed, including being called a “remorseless charlatan.”

    An “abuser and coward” who is “still out acting like he’s been victimized and yet is slobbering desperate to keep getting attention.”

    And a bully.

    One commenter also pointed out that “over a year after admitting he didn’t get consent,” he’s “now implying he did! I guess he decided the truth is too off-brand.”

    Some more reactions:

    While Hollywood has largely turned its back against C.K. in the wake of the scandal, he hasn’t stopped trying to get back to where he was. And he’s gotten ovations before, including last September during a surprise set at Comedy Cellar in NYC’s Greenwich Village.

    However, his judgement has been questioned — like when he mocked the teen mass shooting victims from Parkland in a set. Survivors spoke out in that instance, calling him a “professional jerk.”

