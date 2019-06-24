Louis C.K. gets standing ovation for surprise set, but social media is quick to boo him: 'A remorseless charlatan'

People are still not ready for the return of Louis C.K.

The 51-year-old comedian, whose career was abruptly halted by #MeToo allegations, made a surprise appearance this week at Skankfest, a three-day comedy festival in Brooklyn. The crowd, upon hearing his name, reportedly gave him a standing ovation.

Video of the moment has been circulating on social media via a clip from fellow comedian Luis J. Gomez, a festival promoter, who wrote, “Had to be there.” It showed the shocked audience screaming, cheering and, yes, standing as he made his way on the stage.

According to TMZ, C.K. quickly made light of the sexual misconduct allegations made public against him in 2017, telling the crowd, "If you ever masturbate in front of someone, ask them first. If they say yes, don't do it!" (Several of his accusers described instances of C.K. masturbating or asking to masturbate in front of them. Others said he masturbated in front of them without their consent. He previously said in his apology that the accusations were “true.”)

This weekend, it was almost as if all of those allegations were in the past — that is, until social media saw the clip. Since then, the standing ovation has quickly turned into a dressing down against the disgraced comedian. He’s been utterly slammed, including being called a “remorseless charlatan.”

Louis CK is a remorseless charlatan. Sorry, but I don't know of another way to put it. https://t.co/q0fdJAi8y9 . (via @SopanDeb) — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) June 24, 2019

An “abuser and coward” who is “still out acting like he’s been victimized and yet is slobbering desperate to keep getting attention.”

Louis CK, abuser and coward, suddenly not so precious about making audiences lock up their phones 🤔 https://t.co/ZCE1gbCnLp — Allison Hussey (@allisonhussey) June 24, 2019

he’s still out acting like he’s been victimized and yet is slobbering desperate to keep getting attention! the male ego is a real trip!!!!! — Allison Hussey (@allisonhussey) June 24, 2019

And a bully.

Louis CK spent most of this century bullying people into silence with his money. while he was out aw-shucksing his reps, lawyers & PR team were scaring women out of talking & outlets out of publishing. a sincere LMAO to anyone who feels kinship with hm bc he still wears T-shirts — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) June 24, 2019

One commenter also pointed out that “over a year after admitting he didn’t get consent,” he’s “now implying he did! I guess he decided the truth is too off-brand.”

Some more reactions:

Louis CK receiving a standing ovation at Skankfest is like Bill O'Reilly receiving a standing ovation from a Golden Corral buffet — Sharup K. (@sharuuup) June 23, 2019

If you gave Louis CK a standing ovation I assume you pick your nose with your car keys. — Alex Fossella (@afossella) June 23, 2019

Some folks are mad that Louis CK got a standing ovation. I get it. But Louis CK, a man with multiple HBO specials and a once thriving career, got a standing ovation at Skankfest. Read that last sentence again. Relax. Then laugh. Relax. Then laugh some more. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) June 23, 2019

Louis CK sucks and I have no idea why his standing in comedy is being relitigated or why he is a hill anyone would die on — Shannon Strucci 🎥 (@plentyofalcoves) June 24, 2019

Lol all these Louis CK supporters are like ‘sorry about it, you can’t deny funny is funny’, but he got his standing ovation forwalking onstage, not after telling any jokes, so y’all can relax and just admit you don’t care about women. — K a t i e J o (@katiejoyofosho) June 23, 2019

Every single person who gave Louis CK a standing ovation should be on a watchlist — Harley Knower (@Deey3z) June 23, 2019

Got sexual predators in the White House and SCOTUS and creep Louis CK gets a standing ovation.



abusers are doing AOK, accountability be damned. Let victims carry the weight. — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 (@wagatwe) June 23, 2019

While Hollywood has largely turned its back against C.K. in the wake of the scandal, he hasn’t stopped trying to get back to where he was. And he’s gotten ovations before, including last September during a surprise set at Comedy Cellar in NYC’s Greenwich Village.

However, his judgement has been questioned — like when he mocked the teen mass shooting victims from Parkland in a set. Survivors spoke out in that instance, calling him a “professional jerk.”

