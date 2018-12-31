Louis C.K.'s Sexually Explicit Stand-Up Rant Proves He's Learned Nothing In 2018

In a comedy routine that was leaked online, Louis C.K. attacked mass shooting victims and America’s youth.

The bootleg recording, which surfaced on YouTube Sunday, was reportedly taken from the 51-year-old’s new set at New York City’s Comedy Cellar earlier this month. While it has since been removed from the site, the disgraced comedian could be heard mocking survivors of the Parkland School Shooting in excerpts shared on Twitter.

“They testify in front of Congress, these kids, like what the fuck, what are you doing? You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit saying ’I’m here to tell’ ... Fuck you,” he said.

“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way and now I need to listen to you talking?”

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

im listening to the leaked louis set and its very clear hes just going to tour red states for the rest of his life to rapturous crowds, like trump — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

Louis C.K. also told the audience that rather than being politically engaged, millennials should be “finger-fucking each other and doing Jell-O shots.”

Louis CK, 2017: "I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen"

Louis CK, 2018: pic.twitter.com/2qN1RrbgPH — Mike Pearl (@MikeLeePearl) December 31, 2018

In November 2017, Louis C.K. publicly admitted to sexual misconduct against a number of female comedians.

“I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen,” he wrote in a statement at the time.

However, since his admission and pledge to “step back,” Louis C.K. has returned to the stage multiple times, including impromptu performances at the Comedy Club in August and October.

“He talked about how he took a ‘really long break’ and was coming back now, but beyond those two mentions, didn’t really acknowledge his past / the allegations,” one audience member at the October performance told HuffPost at the time.

People on Twitter criticized Louis C.K. and the value of his latest comedy bit:

#louisck has a leaked set, and it’s the definition of bad writing and punching down. The plea for relevance really gives the whole 2 minutes a sour undertone - sorry, dude, but the red light means your time is officially up. — Emma Smith (@CoachHerbie) December 31, 2018

This is disgusting, offensive, insensitive, inappropriate & just wrong. @Emma4Change, @davidhogg111, @AMarch4OurLives, @StoriesUntoldUS, @students4c & others have done more in 10.5 months to make this world safer than you have in your life. Shame on you. Act like you’re 51! https://t.co/zPTlb3LKYH — Sarah Lerner, CJE (@mrs_lerner) December 31, 2018

LouisCK even trying for a comeback is crap, but him mocking the Parkland survivors is beyond despicable. There is no comedy there at all. — David Wilson Brown (@davidwbrown) December 31, 2018

#LouisCK’s new set apparently has a section attacking #nonbinary people. He thinks it’s wrong to use “they” as a singular pronoun. I, on the other hand, think it’s wrong to sexually assault people. — Emily C. Heath (@emilycheath) December 31, 2018

That Louis CK audio isn’t even edgy, it’s an old conservative ranting about how in his day no one was woke and things were great — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) December 31, 2018

Hey Louis CK, as someone who is an alumni of that high school in Parkland that got shot up this year leaving 17 students and faculty dead, FUCK YOU AND YOUR FUCKING "COMEDY" — Jeremy Wein (@thismyshow) December 31, 2018