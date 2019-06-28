Marianne Williamson and Laura Dern were roommates in the ‘80s — and Twitter can’t deal

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on Thursday, June 27. (Photo: Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images)

Marianne Williamson had Twitter abuzz during Thursday’s Democratic debate — and she continues to be a hot topic as people learned she was once Laura Dern’s roommate.

The spiritual teacher, self-help author and friend of Oprah’s answers during the debate have been dubbed weird and kooky — and her accent has been dissected. But there have been a lot of exclamation points over the fact that she and the Big Little Lies star once lived together in L.A. in the 1980s.

laura dern and marianne williamson were roommates!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rutrhY1Wfa — corbin dewitt (@corbin_dewitt) June 28, 2019

Laura Dern was Marianne Williamson’s roommate and I need a full week’s rest to recuperate — Collin Smith (@CollinPSmith) June 28, 2019

I have a few journalists that follow me and I am begging you: I need to know everything about Marianne Williamson and Laura Dern living together. I need AT least 10,000 words on this and I would like it on my desk by monday! — Nü-Metal Respecter (@Steeeeeeeevens) June 28, 2019

The tidbit was included in a New York Times profile on Dern in May. The actress, daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, “finished her high school coursework a year early,” it said. “Her mother helped her attain legal emancipation, which made it easier to work. At 17, she moved into her own apartment, where her roommate was” Williamson, who is 15 years older. Williamson had “started Project Angel Food, to feed people with H.I.V./AIDS, out of their living room.” Dern briefly enrolled at UCLA, but “two days into the semester, she withdrew to do Blue Velvet.”

In an interview soon after with U.K.’s The Guardian, Dern explained that her mother only allowed her to leave home at 17 on the condition she live with Williamson, who was older and more established. So they weren’t “college roommates” per se.

This explains it well:

Williamson is 15 years older and her college roommate was legendary producer Lynda Obst. Dern was required by her parents to move in with Williamson as a condition of her becoming emancipated at 17 and pursuing an acting career. — Geriatric Millenial JD (@Errorreporrt) June 28, 2019

Roommates is a weird way of saying it. Dern moved into her home at the age of 17 and enrolled at UCLA before dropping out. Williamson also officiated Liz Taylor's last wedding. She is a weird person. — Geriatric Millenial JD (@Errorreporrt) June 28, 2019

So Twitter has been freaking out over the connection. Old photos resurfaced:

TIL Marianne Williamson was Laura Dern’s roommate when Dern was 17. https://t.co/Y4qI0t8JIe pic.twitter.com/0LoRegInl3 — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) June 28, 2019

Dern’s Wikipedia was updated:

THEY REALLY UPDATED LAURA DERN’S WIKI PAGE WITH MARIANNE WILLIAMSON pic.twitter.com/l6Nfy1IYJC — Jaz 🦇 (@SensitiveS8n) June 28, 2019

Though “best known for being former roommate” of Williamson seems a bit much:

On Dern's Wiki entry it now opens with: "Best known as the former housemate of Marianne Williamson..."

I kinda thought she was known for other things, but who am I?



(Don't know how to paste the relevant wiki bit into a post so you'll have to Google it ourselves.. Soz) — Diamonds (@DiamondClasp) June 28, 2019

People have been speculating that Dern channeled Williamson in some of her roles — especially Enlightened, which saw Dern as an exec who had a “philosophical awakening.”

Honestly if you’re looking for Williamson’s influence on Laura Dern watch the hbo show enlightened — roy (@creepingmraxist) June 28, 2019

So the only thing I got from the debate is that Laura Dern’s character in Enlightened is 1000% based on Marianne Williamson. — Breanne Thomas (@BreanneThomas) June 28, 2019

I just found out Marianne Williamson and Laura Dern used to be roommates and now have a theory about who inspired this performance. pic.twitter.com/CjyN0mQ898 — Steven Santos (@stevensantos) June 28, 2019

the whole debate all I was thinking about was how Marianne Williamson was the inspiration for the female characters in big little lies....now I know she was Laura dern’s roommate....everything is a simulation.. — coco butter (@bagelsandlooks) June 28, 2019