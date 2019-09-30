Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin throw star-studded wedding in South Carolina

Justin and Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) have exchanged wedding vows for the second time. The couple threw a wedding celebration for family and close friends in South Carolina on Monday, although they recently rang in their one-year anniversary. The 25-year-old singer and model, 22, secretly married at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018.

Both People and Us Weekly confirmed Monday that their second wedding ceremony had taken place at the gorgeous Montage Palmetto Bluff, a 5-star hotel sitting along the May River in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Along with the couple’s families, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Jaden Smith, Joan Smalls, Kenny Hamilton and Scooter Braun were in attendance, per TMZ.

The pair reportedly said "I do" at the Somerset Chapel in front of 150 guests and had their reception, complete with a full meal, inside a ballroom at the hotel. Guests also enjoyed cocktail hours before and after the event, according to People. Grammy-winning singer Daniel Caesar was reportedly scheduled to serenade the couple.

According to E!, the couple wanted "to get married out in nature."

"Decor is going to be very chic and neutral. Hailey wants all white and champagne-colored decor with beautiful green foliage. It's going to be classy," a source claimed to E! ahead of the nuptials. "Guests will be family and close friends/close church friends only. It's going to be very intimate. They don't want a huge to-do and want it to be very religion-focused and spiritual."

Justin and Hailey first connected in 2009 thanks to a little help from her famous uncle, Alec Baldwin, who got her tickets to his Today appearance. (But she denied being a "superfan" to Vogue.) The singer later became Hailey's "best guy friend" after they got to know each other through the Hillsong church. The pair eventually became romantically involved during one of Justin’s many breaks with Selena Gomez, but their courtship was short-lived. They reconciled in spring 2018 after spending time together at a church conference and the "I Don't Care" singer popped the question two months later.

"We were on a trip to the Bahamas and we were alone in a house, just the two of us," Baldwin later revealed to Vogue of the proposal. "It was very special."

The pair’s nuptials quickly followed, but the honeymoon period was short-lived. "The thing is, marriage is very hard," Hailey told the magazine this year in a joint-cover story with her husband. "That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard."

In an interview with Vogue Australia published earlier this month, the model said things were "easier."

"I said that when we had first married," she explained. "Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into. Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable. ... Now it’s easier, because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love."

Justin, who has been candid with fans about his mental health struggles, has publicly thanked Hailey for guiding him through recent hard times. "God is pulling me through a hard season," he shared. "I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season... whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST!"

This is the first marriage for both.

