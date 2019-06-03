John Oliver slams Jared Kushner’s Trump-signed gift to Netanyahu

On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Jared Kushner was the target of Oliver’s ire for a gift he recently presented to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: a map of Israel signed by Donald Trump.

Oliver likened the gift and its bearer to getting a bouquet of dead fish for your birthday delivered by disgraced former Today host Matt Lauer. But Oliver’s real issue with the map is that it shows the long-disputed Golan Heights as part of Israel.

“Jared has been hard at work on his Middle East peace plan,” Oliver said, “an undertaking that requires precision diplomacy and not doing anything needlessly inflammatory, a skill very much not on display this week when he visited Israel and met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Kushner giving Netanyahu the revised map came less than three months after Trump broke decades-long precedent and declared that the U.S. should recognize Israel’s authority over the region.

“That map is a huge symbolic gesture,” Oliver said. “The Golan Heights is an area that virtually the entire international community considers occupied Syrian territory, so it's a willfully provocative move with a finishing touch that is pure Trump.”

That “pure Trump” finishing touch Oliver mentioned is that Trump wrote “nice” on the map, with an arrow pointing to Golan Heights.

