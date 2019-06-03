David Letterman slams Kanye West for supporting Trump, despite never having voted

Kanye West was a guest on the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. Throughout the hour-long interview, West discussed several things, including mental health, fashion and, of course, his polarizing support of President Donald Trump.

West has been vocal about his support for the president, even wearing a hat with Trump’s 2018 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” During his interview with Letterman, he claimed that liberals bully Trump supporters, which bothers him.

“This is my thing with Trump,” West said. “We don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel, and we have the right to have a conversation, a dialogue, not a diatribe about it.”

Letterman has made it clear that he is not a fan of President Trump. After listening to West’s feelings on the president, Letterman asked, “Did you vote for Trump?”

West replied, “I’ve never voted in my life.”

West’s admission seemed to surprise many and emboldened Letterman, who told the artist, “Then you don’t have a say in this.”

West was surprised by Letterman’s response and the laughter it generated from the in-studio audience. Despite the dismissal, West argued, “But who says who has a say? Obviously, I had a say when I said what I said.”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman is available to download or stream on Netflix.

