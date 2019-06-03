Khloé Kardashian takes to Twitter to explain Tristan Thompson's blurred face

On Sunday night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian and best friend Malika Haqq were back in Cleveland with Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson. While there, Haqq confronted Kardashian about her relationship.

"Khloé has always been really good at a brave face," Haqq explained. “But it's also really important for me to know what's going on with her on the inside. It's important that you take care of yourself the way you take care of others. I don't want there to be a massive elephant in the room that no one's addressing. I will be the person that she can open up to. Even if she tells me to shut up. Been there before. I am willing to give her an opportunity to speak her heart, or go off, whatever. "

We all know that Kardashian and Thompson are old news, post-Jordyn Woods apocalypse. But just like the Starbucks coffee cup in Game of Thrones, nothing gets past the fans. There was one small detail in the background of the ladies' convo in Thompson's bedroom that had a lot of assuming fans on Twitter suspiciously asking why Thompson's face was blurred out in all the pictures around the room.

.@khloekardashian why’s Tristan’s face blurred out in all the pics??! #KUWTK — Lauren Platt (@laurenplatt26) June 3, 2019

Why is Tristan’s face blurred out in the photos?? Ya’ll do know we know who he is and what he look like right?? #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/SzhxsJgxyV — Tiarra Hawkins (@tiarra_hawkins) June 3, 2019

Sooo we gonna talk about how Tristan’s face was blurred in tonight’s episode?😂 #KUWTK — Han (@hannahbaker410) June 3, 2019

Other viewers thought it was intentional and hilarious.

I just realized they blurrred out Tristan. Good, that f***boy #KUWTK — Nana (@nbsweet19) June 3, 2019

LMFAO they sensored out Tristan’s face 😭 #KUWTK — Shyanne👀🇦🇬 (@Shyanne_Niashia) June 3, 2019

Are they really blurring our Tristan’s face right now???? Things must’ve gotten REAL bad. As in... “You will not be getting paid for any of your appearances on our show.” #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/jCB6mquwv9 — Sarah Says... (@SarahSaysS0) June 3, 2019

Kardashian, who was live-tweeting during the episode, was quick to respond.

Wait? It is!?!?? I did not even notice that. I don’t know 🤷🏼‍♀️ #KUWTK well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out https://t.co/A4ZlBI3Jwx — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 3, 2019

We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK https://t.co/yvJLlrTl2J — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 3, 2019

Even though Kardashian cleared up the blurry suspicions, some fans were still skeptical — but not as skeptical as Haqq.

When asked if she is happy, Kardashian responded, "It's really hard to regain trust." Haqq then asked Kardashian if she is still in love with Thompson. "I am in love. I know I love him. But I'm not gonna act like nothing's wrong," Kardashian told her best friend.

She later added, "I'm allowed to do things when I want to do it. But he also needs to know that your one stupid weekend or whatever you did, look what it did to, you know, three years of a relationship. You just demolished it by that. So was that worth it for you?"

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

